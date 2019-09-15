BRIDGEWATER — Naysayers will have to dig a little deeper for reasons to knock Bridgewater College this week.
After a season-opening thrashing of a struggling Gettysburg program, the Eagles looked perhaps even more impressive during a 37-22 victory on the road at Stevenson, a program that had won 43 of its past 55 games and advanced to the postseason five times over the past five seasons.
Bridgewater built a 23-0 halftime lead and controlled the game from start to finish against the Middle Atlantic Conference powerhouse, picking up what was arguably the best regular season non-conference victory for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference team the past two years.
Stevenson had takeaway in 67 straight games heading into Saturday before Bridgewater escaped suburban Baltimore without turning the ball over.
“That included playing the third quarter in a downpour,” BC coach Michael Clark said. “It was a good win for the program to go on the road and beat a good team. It allowed us to enjoy a three-hour-and-fifteen-minute bus ride in the middle of the night better, but it’s a quick turnaround where the stakes get a little higher for us.”
Now the Eagles (2-0) prepare to open ODAC play next weekend at Shenandoah having played the first two games like a vintage Michael Clark team. And it all started with relentless pressure from the defense.
Standout linebacking duo Re’Shaun Myers and Gary Ramey Jr. lived in the Stevenson backfield. Myers, the 2018 ODAC Defensive Player of the Year, finished with 12 tackles, including three sacks. Ramey added nine tackles and 2.5 sacks as the Eagles got to Stevenson quarterback Ryan Sedgwick seven times.
“We got to him a bunch, but then he created some plays,” Clark said. “But you look at Week 1 and 2, and right now people have not been able to run the ball on us. Anytime from a defensive perspective you can make somebody one-dimensional, from a defensive perspective if we can continue to make people a one-fisted fighter, in the long run the advantage goes back to us.”
BC’s offense also continued to thrive, scoring on its first four possessions Saturday then responding when the Mustangs threatened to make a game out of it in the second half.
Fifth-year senior quarterback Jay Scroggins completed 16 of 26 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and has yet to turn the ball over this season. Scroggins also added 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Bridgewater also got a big game from tailback Demetreus Jalepes, who was banged up in the preseason and got off to a bit of a slow start against Gettysburg in the opener. But Jalepes was a weapon for the Eagles on Saturday night, carrying 24 times for 154 yards and two scores.
“He did some things last night ... he had some outstanding 8-yard runs,” Clark said. “When you have a guy who can make the first guy miss, he’s a guy that when the offensive line sees how hard he’s playing, he’s a guy you want to block for.”
