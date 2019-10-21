BRIDGEWATER — In the early 2000s it was as sure a sign of autumn in the Shenandoah Valley as red and orange fall leaves. Now, for the first time in 12 years the Bridgewater Eagles are back in the Top 25.
Bridgewater, 6-0 after crushing Ferrum 53-10 on Saturday, cracked the NCAA Division III American Football Coaches Association poll at No. 25, marking the Eagles’ first appearance in a national poll since 2007 when they opened the season with four straight victories.
It’s been a dominating start to the season for Bridgewater, outscoring opponents by an average of 31 points per game. BC received votes in the D3Football.com poll this week, but didn’t make that Top 25.
“Right now we’re doing some of the things that good teams do,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said after Saturday’s victory, the team’s 10th straight dating back to last season. “Right now we are in a good spot, there’s no denying that. But as I told the kids, the big opportunities are coming.”
With each victory, talk has increased around Bridgewater returning to the rankings or earning a berth to the Division III playoffs for the first time since 2005. But the Eagles have also been focused on not getting too far ahead of themselves during this resurgence.
Bridgewater travels Saturday to Washington & Lee and to Emory & Henry the following week with both teams sitting at 4-2 and 3-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Eagles follow that with a home game against defending ODAC champion Randolph-Macon.
The Yellow Jackets began the season ranked in the Top 25, but dropped out after a season-opening loss to Johns Hopkins, which fell out of this week’s poll just as Bridgewater moved in.
R-MC is 6-1 and also unbeaten in the ODAC, meaning if both teams keep winning the contest between Bridgewater and the Jackets could once again be a de facto conference title game.
“We all feel the same way,” Bridgewater senior linebacker Gary Ramey Jr. said. “This schedule is building up to the point we are going to have to play really hard games down the stretch. We don’t take anything for granted and we’re just going to worry about Washington & Lee this week and whoever comes the week after after that.”
