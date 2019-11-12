BUENA VISTA — Junior guard Ahlia Moone had a career-high 29 points off the bench for Bridgewater College, but the Eagles lost 96-82 on Tuesday to Southern Virginia in their women’s basketball season opener.
Freshman forward Jasmyn Pierce added 14 points for Bridgewater (0-1) and junior guard Madison Baum had 13. Southern Virginia was paced by Savanna Christensen, who had 27 points.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Men’s Basketball
Mary Washington 82, Eastern Mennonite 55: Anias Saunders had 17 points and Mary Washington placed four players in double figures in an 82-55 victory Tuesday over host Eastern Mennonite.
The Royals (0-2) received 14 points from Syncere Sawyer but lost the battle of the boards 50-31 to Mary Washington.
