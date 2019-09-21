BRIDGEWATER — The past four seasons, Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponents knew beating Shenandoah meant figuring out a way to at least slow down Hayden Bauserman.
The Woodstock product began setting records for the Hornets as a freshman and graduated last year with 12,475 career passing yards and 154 touchdowns.
But as Bridgewater College (2-0) gets ready for its ODAC opener at Shenandoah (1-0) today at 7 p.m., it is preparing for a new-look Hornets team, one that is relying on two quarterbacks to fill in for the longtime standout.
Ben Augostino, a junior from Ellensburg, Md., was Bauserman’s primary backup the past couple seasons. But former Rockbridge County High School product Ben Rhodenizer challenged for the starting job with the pair splitting time in last week’s win against North Carolina Wesleyan.
The duo combined to complete 32-of-47 passes for 254 yards and Rhodenizer also contributed on the ground, rushing for eight times for 79 yards. Bridgewater coach Michael Clark expects a challenge from a team that just might be more well-rounded than in previous seasons.
“Watching Shenandoah, I think they are really an improved team defensively,” Clark said. “A year ago, with Bauserman, I think they were just going to get into a track meet and try to outscore you. With the two quarterbacks, both played and both played fairly efficiently. But we are prepared to play a team that has become a good rivalry for us over the past four or five years.”
With less experience at quarterback, 2019 could mean a shift toward more of a running game for the Hornets. Running back Mario Wisdom carried 14 times for 50 yards while Rashadeen Byrd rushed 11 times for 31 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We’ve got some great backs and you’re gonna see more of them this week,” Shenandoah coach Scott Yoder told the Winchester Star. “Besides his touchdowns, [Byrd] had a couple runs on our sideline. We threw it out there on a swing [pass] and he broke a tackle, made another guy miss and picked up 16 yards when anybody else would’ve had 3. And Mario had the, it wasn’t the game-winning touchdown, but we’re up 21-19 and it was third-and-3 and we gave it to him and he broke like four tackles.”
But the Hornets also get their first look at a Bridgewater defense that has been outstanding through two non-conference games. The Eagles have allowed just 86.5 yards per game on the ground and produced first-half shutouts in each of the first two games to go into halftime leading by at least three touchdowns in each.
And Bridgewater’s vaunted linebacker corps has lived up to its preseason hype. Preseason All-American Re’Shaun Myers is averaging 10.5 tackles per game while fellow seniors Gary Ramey and Deshomd Denny are averaging nine and five stops, respectively. The trio has also combined for 10 sacks, four each for Myers and Ramey, in just two games.
But after forcing five turnovers to hold off NC Wesleyan a week ago, the Hornets have to feel pretty good about their prospects heading into ODAC play.
“We’re well aware we are going in to an environment to face a confident team,” Clark said. “But we’ve gone two games and not turned the ball over. I’ve always said if you play great defense and you gain an advantage in the kicking game and you don’t turn the ball over, you’re going to go into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.”
