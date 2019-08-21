FOREST — Bridgewater College earned 116 points and grabbed one first-place vote to finish third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason volleyball coaches poll, the league announced Wednesday.
Eastern Mennonite picked up 48 points to finish ninth.
Washington & Lee, which won last season’s ODAC tournament, earned eight first-place votes and took the top spot with Randolph-Macon, BC, Virginia Wesleyan and Roanoke rounding out the top 5.
The Eagles, who went 24-7 overall and 10-2 in conference last season, open the schedule Aug. 30 in their own Route 42 Classic. The Royals (8-20, 2-10 ODAC) also open at home on the northern end of the Route 42 Classic the same day.
