BRIDGEWATER — With about two minutes left in the first half Saturday night at Jopson Athletic Complex, the greatest team in Bridgewater College history — the 2001 NCAA Division III runners up — began gathering near the Eagles sideline.
They had to be quite impressed with what they saw from the current BC squad. By that point, the Eagles had already built a five touchdown advantage on visiting Gettysburg on the way to a 41-10 season opening victory.
Later, the 2019 Eagles and the Stagg Bowl alumni, who became the school’s first Team of Distinction at halftime, gathered again at Memorial Hall. To ring the Victory Bell with a growing sense that could be a regular occurrence at BC this fall.
“Every year I hope they get to experience something close to what we did,” Jason Lutz, the BC quarterback in 2001, said. “We didn’t win a game our freshman year, to we didn’t lose a game until the national championship. I hope they break records, win all their games and do better than us. I hope that for every team that comes through here.”
Surpassing Lutz and Co. might be a tall order, but there is hope around Bridgewater this could be the team, another senior-led group, that takes the Eagles back to the playoffs for the first time since 2005.
Lutz’ 2019 counterpart, quarterback Jay Scroggins, looked every bit the seasoned veteran he is starting his fourth season under center for the Eagles, throwing for 206 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of work.
Senior wideout Jarrod Denham racked up 148 yards of total offense and crossed the goal line three times. Preseason All-American linebacker Re’Shaun Myers had nine tackles, including a sack with junior cornerback Chase Rosenthal intercepting two passes to pace a dominant defensive effort.
“I think if we keep up this kind of defensive effort, it was pretty dominant, really, we have a chance to go far as a team,” Rosenthal said. “Some of the big plays early, it shoots us up there. It gives us all the energy we need and adrenaline kicks in and we ride that momentum.”
Bridgewater set the tone early, moving quickly down the field on a six-play 70-yard opening drive that ended in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Scroggins to Denham. Bridgewater proceeded to force a 3-and-out on Gettysburg’s first possession.
By the time Rosenthal picked off a pass from Bullets freshman Logan Edmond and scooted eight yards into the end zone, BC owned a 13-0 lead with 3:52 left in the opening period and the Eagles’ supremacy on both sides of the ball was on full display.
Denham found the endzone again in the first half, racing around the left end and going 93 yards untouched for the second-longest rushing play in school history. Minutes later Rosenthal came up with his second interception of the day, setting up another score to give Bridgewater a 34-0 halftime lead.
“The celebrations, the things we had going on, it was a good night,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark, who kicked off his 25th season at BC, said. “There’s a lot of things we need to improve on, but even from the sideline, you could see that we have fast kids on the field. Any time you have speed on the field and get them in space you’re going to have a chance to compete.”
The victory sets up BC’s final non-conference game of the season next Saturday at Stevenson before opening Old Dominion Athletic Conference play at Shenandoah on Sept. 21.
