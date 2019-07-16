BRIDGEWATER —Bridgewater College linebacker Re’Shaun Meyers was named a preseason All-American by Lindy’s and College Football American Yearbook.
The senior was the Virginia Sports Information Directors Defensive Player of the Year and the Richmond TD Club State Linebacker of the Year last season after a breakout junior campaign that included 84 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Myers transferred to Bridgewater in 2017 from Coastal Carolina and is the only Old Dominion Athletic Conference player tabbed by both publications.
EMU’s Posey Announces Assistant Coaches
HARRISONBURG — First-year Eastern Mennonite University baseball coach Adam Posey completed his staff, the school announced.
Posey, hired in May after spending five seasons as an assistant under Ben Spotts, who left for the same job at Bridgewater College, added assistant Jordan Miller, graduate assistant Eli Sumpter and kept Ryan Tierney on his staff.
Miller was previously hitting coach at Maudlin High School in Greenville, S.C., and Sumpter comes to the Royals after a baseball and basketball playing career at Roanoke College.
"I believe that with the addition of these men, our program has taken a step forward. Each of these individuals has demonstrated a high level of care for personal relationships, a growth mindset, and the eagerness to uphold the values of our program and the University,” Posey said in a statement released through the school.
Linville Joins JMU Lacrosse Staff
HARRISONBURG — After spending nine seasons as head coach for the Delaware women’s lacrosse team, Kateri Linville was hired as an assistant by James Madison coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe, the school announced.
During her time at her alma mater, she led the Blue Hens to a 79-75 record and 28-28 mark in Colonial Athletic Association play, advancing to the CAA Championship semifinals four times.
Slonaker Wins VSGA Youth Title
HAYMARKET — Penn Laird’s Ryan Slonaker made his 4-under 58 first-day score stick at the Virginia State Golf Association Youth Championship, carding a 64 on Tuesday to win the 12-13 age division with a two-day total of 122 at the Regency at Dominion Valley.
Slonaker made two birdies Tuesday, enough to counter two bogeys and a double bogey to win the title.
