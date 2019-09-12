BRIDGEWATER — Overall, the opening week wasn’t a particularly successful one for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which went 2-5 against non-conference competition.
That was disheartening for a league that boasts preseason All-Americans, a handful of returning 1,000-yard rushers and some of the nation's best Division III defenses. There was some hope around the ODAC that Randolph-Macon's first-round playoff victory last year and the overall parity of the conference might signal a return to the days when it was in contention for a precious at-large berth to the Division III playoffs.
"I think we have really good league, a deep league," Bridgewater College coach Michael Clark said before the season. "Everybody competed every week and Randolph-Macon gets on a bus to Ohio and wins a playoff game handily, that was good for the ODAC and I think we're going to have good teams again this year. It should be competitive."
It's hard to fault Randolph-Macon for its season opening loss, though if the Yellow Jackets could have knocked off powerhouse Johns Hopkins it would have been a huge boost for the ODAC.
Still, R-MC and Bridgewater appear to be as solid as expected, but several others appear to have work to do with conference play coming up fast.
With that, here's the Daily News-Record's ODAC football power rankings after Week 1:
1. Bridgewater (1-0, 0-0 ODAC)
Some might call this a homer pick, and it is in the sense we witnessed with our own eyes a dominant performance by Bridgewater, which looked about as sharp on offense and defense as one could expect in the season opener. The 41-10 victory against Gettysburg wasn’t without some things for the Eagles to improve on — there was a turnover and some missed kicks on special teams. But considering what Bridgewater brought back after losing to Randolph-Macon in overtime on the road last year, we’ll give the Eagles the edge ... for now. NEXT: Saturday at Stevenson.
2. Randolph-Macon (0-1, 0-0)
No need to panic over the loss if you cheer for Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets fell to No. 6 Johns Hopkins, 17-12, but it was an impressive defensive effort for No. 24 R-MC that left no indication it won’t once again be among the teams to beat in the ODAC. Standout running back Tre Frederick couldn’t find the end zone and rushed for just 62 yards against the Blue Jays, but look for more production out of him in the future. NEXT: Saturday at Averett
3. Ferrum (0-0, 0-0)
Getting a week off the start the season means Ferrum didn’t take a loss, which was rare for ODAC teams Week 1. The late start doesn’t mean there isn’t optimism for the Panthers after a somewhat surprising season in 2018 and with 1,600-yard rusher Brian Mann back to lead the way. NEXT: Saturday at Greensboro
4. Hampden-Sydney (0-1, 0-0)
Averett spoiled the home opener and debut of quarterback Clay Vick with a 28-16 victory. Vick had an impressive day, throwing for 360 yards in his first start, but the Tigers only managed 70 yards on the ground and allowed big plays on special teams that came back to haunt them in a loss to the USA South contenders from Danville. Hampden-Sydney did play pretty well on defense, holding Averett to just 83 yards rushing. NEXT: Saturday at Christopher Newport
5. Southern Virginia (1-0, 0-0)
Picked last in the preseason ODAC poll, the newcomers to the league are one of only two teams with a victory after Week 1. Southern Virginia has quite a bit to prove still at this point, a victory against Montclair State signals a potential turnaround after the Knights lost to the same team 28-3 a year ago. On the other hand, Southern Virginia was outgained by nearly 200 yards and managed to use three interceptions on defense to come out on top. NEXT: Sept. 21 vs. Hampden-Sydney
6. Emory & Henry (0-1, 0-0)
The Wasps nearly completed an impressive rally against North Carolina Wesleyan with quarterback Colin Ellis, who threw for a pair of touchdowns, leading a last-minute drive to force overtime. But Emory & Henry came away with the loss, despite 137 yards on nine catches for Derrick Yates. NEXT: Sept. 21 at Randolph-Macon
7. Washington & Lee (0-1, 0-0)
After a 26-14 loss to Dickinson to open the season, the Generals appear to have plenty of work to do offensively. Washington & Lee struggled to get standout running back Josh Breece going and he finished with just 63 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Drew Richardson rushed for both of the Generals touchdowns, but W&L needs to find more balance on offense. NEXT: Saturday vs. Sewanee
8. Shenandoah (0-0, 0-0)
With the season opener at Methodist washed out thanks to Hurricane Dorian, we’ll have to wait another week to see how Shenandoah will replace record setting quarterback Hayden Bauserman. Former Rockbridge County standout QB Ben Rhodenizer was announced as the starter and the Hornets still plan to sling the ball all over the field. NEXT: Saturday at North Carolina Wesleyan
9. Guilford (0-1, 0-0)
After giving up 69 points in a loss to Huntingdon, the Quakers are going to have to improve on defense before ODAC play begins. Alex Manley continues to impress at quarterback for Guilford, throwing for four touchdowns to open the season, but it appears that the Quakers will once again have to simply outscore the opponents without much help from the defense. NEXT: Saturday at Methodist.
