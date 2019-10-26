LEXINGTON — For three and a half seasons as Bridgewater College’s starting quarterback, Jay Scroggins was asked to manage the offense, limit mistakes and simply keep the Eagles in the game.
He’d executed that role to a T through six games as a senior. But Saturday, in arguably the biggest Bridgewater game in years — at least until next weekend— Scroggins stood out, completing 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards with a pair of touchdowns as the Eagles beat Washington & Lee, 31-14.
“I don’t think you can say enough about Jay Scroggins,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “When that player plays at such a high level, I don’t think there is any question that influences everybody else.”
In a season in which a different Bridgewater player has stood out on offense each week, it was Scroggins time to shine as the Eagles entered the Old Dominion Athletic Conference gauntlet and came away with their first win in Lexington since 2009.
The Generals (4-3, 3-2 ODAC) effectively bottled up Demetreus Jalepes and the Bridgewater running game, but Scroggins more than made up with it through the air.
After two early drives ended in field goals for the Eagles, Washington & Lee actually held the lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 56-yard touchdown run by Generals quarterback Jack Pollard.
It was the first time all season Bridgewater, now 7-0 and 5-0 in the ODAC, trailed after a quarter. But Scroggins responded with a pair of touchdown passes to put him over 200 yards in the half as BC went into the locker room leading 25-14.
Scroggins also carried the ball seven times for 23 yards, coming up with some key third-down conversions with his feet. Scroggins first interception of the season came in the second half, bouncing off the fingers of his intended receiver.
“I credit our defense for forcing his first turnover of the year, but at the same time he’s just gained confidence and knowledge of their system,” Washington & Lee coach Garrett LeRose said. “They do a lot of things with the shifting and motioning to try to get your defense out of balance and he takes advantage of that. That’s what I give him the biggest credit for, he’s a very patient quarterback and doesn’t try to force anything that’s not there. He survives to play another down.”
From there the ODAC’s top scoring defense shutout the Generals in the second half, limiting the Generals to 198 total yards, their lowest total of the season. The special teams also came up huge for the Eagles.
Matt Dang blocked a punt for the second time in three games, leading to a safety, and Cameron Gieseman booted a 71-yard punt downed inside the W&L one-yard line. After a Generals fumble, Bridgewater turned around and tacked on a four-yard touchdown run from Jalepes, who finished with 30 yards on 14 carries.
“It’s a phenomenal feeling when we make those special teams plays and get that glory coming off the field,” Dang, who also had a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery, said. “That sets up the defense and we can come out on defense and play with discipline against a team like this. Everybody feeds off it and as a result plays at a high level.”
Of course, the Eagles, ranked No. 25 in the Division III coaches’ poll, will need to continue to play at that level with their two top challengers for the ODAC title next up on the schedule. Bridgewater travels to Emory & Henry (5-2, 4-1) next week before a home game against defending league champion Randolph-Macon (6-1, 5-0), two teams that have won a combined 11 straight games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.