BRIDGEWATER — Broadway came out of the losers bracket, beat Loudoun South twice in the final round and won the Virginia Junior League Baseball state championship on Tuesday at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.
Broadway’s 4-2 championship win over Loudoun South avenged Saturday’s 9-6 loss to the same team in the second round of the tournament. To win the title, Broadway had to run through five straight elimination games that started with a 9-2 victory over Annandale South with its 6-2 win over Loudoun South setting up the winner-take-the-title game.
Next up for Broadway is the Southeast Junior League Regional Tournament, which Broadway Community Little League will host starting Aug. 2 and running through Aug. 5. Along with the Virginia state champs, the states of West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee will be represented in the double-elimination tournament held at Broadway High School.
Broadway will play North Carolina state champ Walkertown-Kernersville in the opening round at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 2.
To assist with the cost of the tournament, a charity golf event will be held Saturday at Caverns Country Club Resort in Luray. Contact District 3 president Mike Thomas at 540-908-0624 for more information.
