ELKTON — Tyler Bocock went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Clover Hill as the Bucks jumped on Elkton early to clinch the best-of-five RCBL semifinal series in four games with a 10-0 victory in seven innings.
John Siciliano added a pair of hits for the Bucks, who await the winner of the Broadway-Bridgewater series in the league championship.
Corey Armentrout threw seven scoreless innings for the Bucks, scattering nine hits and striking out seven. Jose Rocha went 3-for-4 to lead the way for Elkton.
Bruins Stay Alive
At Broadway, Grey Sherfey went 2-for-4 with two runs and a pair of walks as Bridgewater came from behind in the ninth to beat Broadway 8-7 and move on to the RCBL championship series.
Austin Whetzel had a single and a double in his first two at bats, and finished with five RBI to help Broadway build a lead, but the Bruins couldn’t hold on.
Bryce Turner pitched 6 2/3 innings of long relief for the Bruins, allowing just one earned run, but it wasn’t enough as Bridgewater rallied to win the series and advance to face Clover Hill in the finals.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.