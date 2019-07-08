STUARTS DRAFT — Turner Ashby alum Tanner Moyers hit a solo homer and finished with a pair of RBIs as Clover Hill tightened its stranglehold on the top spot in the Rockingham County Baseball League with a 6-3 road win over Stuarts Draft on Sunday at The Diamond Club.
Kevin Kirk also added two RBIs for the Bucks (17-2), who now hold a 6.5-game lead over Bridgewater and the Diamondbacks (10-8), who are tied for second place.
Another TA alum, Waring Garber, picked up his third win of the season against one loss, striking out eight over six innings.
Cody Bartley led Draft with three RBIs.
In other RCBL action Sunday:
Broadway 7, Elkton 0: John Judy, Jake Ours, Taner Skidmore, Tyler Ault, Brady Duff and Ben Reid all drove in a run each and Judy made it stick, keeping Elkton hitless over six innings before the game was called and Broadway earned a 7-0 win over the Blue Sox at BHS.
Judy struck out nine and walked six over his six innings for the Bruins (8-11). The loss dropped Elkton to 5-12.
