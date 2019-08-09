CLOVER HILL — Drew Easter hit a two-run homer and Tyler Bocock struck out seven in six innings as Clover Hill beat Elkton 7-4 on Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Rockingham County Baseball League semifinals at Buck Bowman Park.
Easter’s homer was part of his 3-for-4 day at the plate and Bocock added two RBIs to help his own cause.
The seventh-seeded Blue Sox were led by Lee Carneal, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Clover Hill, the top seed in the postseason, can wrap the series tonight in Elkton with a win. So too can No. 6 Bridgewater, which is up 2-0 on fourth-seeded Broadway. That series resumes tonight at Broadway High School.
— DN-R Sports Desk
