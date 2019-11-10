CHARLOTTESVILLE — In late June, before news of the series between Virginia and James Madison was even public knowledge, a member of the JMU staff was standing in the gymnasium at the Blue Ridge School north of Charlottesville.
The conversation turned to Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, who had pulled his name out of the NBA Draft a few weeks earlier and played his high school ball in the very same building.
“We were kinda hoping he’d go pro.”
Even months before the No. 11 Cavaliers’ 65-34 victory over the Dukes and long before it was known JMU would be without power forward Dwight WIlson, the James Madison coaching staff knew what they were up against.
The 6-9 senior originally from Conakry, Guinea, had already drained a 3-pointer, swatted a shot at the rim and driven for a thunderous slam before the game was barely three minutes old.
Diakite finished with career highs 19 points, 16 of them in the first half, and 13 rebounds to lead a superb front court effort for the Cavs. Matt Lewis had his second double-double of the young season for the Dukes (1-1), finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but only three points in the second half as Virginia established its dominance over the visitors.
“He’s very, very skilled,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “He’s great in space and moves really well. He’s comfortable from 15-17 feet, and opened the game with a 3. He grips and drives, great finisher around the rim, smooth, has good feel. He’s a very talented young man. He has it all.”
Yet even with Diakite’s hot start and far too many turnovers early in the game, the Dukes managed to hang around with the reigning national champions for a while, briefly taking the lead midway through the opening half on a 3-pointer from Lewis.
After a mini-run by the Cavaliers (2-0) pushed Virginia ahead by double digits, Darius Banks knocked down a 3 in the closing seconds to make it a 31-23 game heading into halftime.
“JMU was a different challenge than Syracuse because they played four guards and they spread it out,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “They’re a heavy 3-point shooting team and I think our length at times bothered them.”
Particularly in the second half, which played out like so many games have for Bennet’s Cavs over the past several seasons. Virginia’s defense methodically wore down the Dukes while U.Va. shot just well enough to steadily build a lead.
With Wilson, who averaged 10.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last season, continuing to nurse a high ankle sprain, Virginia easily controlled the lane. The Cavs outscored JMU 38-6 in the paint with 7-1 center Jay Huff coming off the bench to add 11 points and seven rebounds.
“It was a good learning experience for us,” Lewis said. “We punched them in the mouth in the beginning, but we weren’t able to take their punch in the second half. With (Wilson) being out we were kind of undersized, but we can’t waver when a team throws that punch.”
Zach Jacobs finished with nine points and seven rebounds, but also four turnovers for the Dukes, who also got eight boards from freshman Michael Christmas, but managed just 11 points in the second half.
“What they do is really, really good and it’s really challenging,” Rowe said. “And it’s 40 minutes of it and in that second half it got downhill. We don’t have Huff and Diakite on the scout team. They are relentless and you can prepare for the actions, but it’s really hard when you get on the floor for 40 minutes.”
