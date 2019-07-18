BRIDGEWATER — Clover Hill continued bulldozing its way through the Rockingham County Baseball League regular season Wednesday, getting RBIs from Ross French and John Siciliano in a 5-3 road win over Bridgewater at Ray Heatwole Field.
The Bucks, winners in nine of their last 10, upped their league-leading mark to 20-3.
Grant Painter added a triple in the victory with Corey Armentrout fanning 10 Reds (11-12) in 7.2 innings to run his record to 4-0. Eric Yankey went the rest of way for Clover Hill to earn his third save of the season with 1.1 innings of hitless baseball.
Bridgewater, winner of the last two RCBL titles, got a 3-for-4 day from Trevon Smith and an RBI from Grey Sherfey.
In other local sports Wednesday:
RCBL
Elkton 12, Stuarts Draft 11: At Stonewall Memorial Park, J.J. Loker drove in seven runs during his 2-for-5 performance at the plate as Elkton and Stuarts Draft combined for 24 hits in a 12-11 Blue Sox victory over the Diamondbacks. The game was called after eight innings.
Loker capped his night with a sixth-inning grand slam after his second-inning bases-clearing double.
Josh Wenger drove in five runs to lead the Diamondbacks (12-10). Matthew Plotner picked up the win for the Blue Sox (7-14).
Valley Baseball League
Strasburg 8, Harrisonburg 3: At First Bank Park, Strasburg’s Tyler Johnson drove in three runs — including his two-run homer — as the Express scored eight runs over four straight innings to down Harrisonburg 8-3.
The loss dropped the Turks to 14-20 on the season.
Harrisonburg, which led 1-0 before the Express went on its run-scoring parade in the middle innings, got a two-run homer from James Madison’s Harry Brown in the sixth.
Cole McNamee (2-1) took the loss for the Turks with Strasburg’s Collin Jones earning his first win of the season in relief.
The Turks return to Harrisonburg today to host Purcellville at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.