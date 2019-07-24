Clover Hill 9, New Market 5: Clover Hill scored five runs in the seventh to rally for a 9-5 win over New Market at Buck Bowman Park in Rockingham County Baseball League action Tuesday.
Former Fort Defiance standout Blake Sipe was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bucks (23-4), who have won three straight, while John Siciliano was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Also chipping in for Clover Hill were Ross French, Drew Easter and Riverheads senior Grant Painter with one hit apiece.
For the Shockers (15-12), who saw their five-game winning streak end, Peter Mulholland was 2-for-5 with two RBIs while Nick Goode was 2-for-5 with a run scored and Ty Bennett had a double and two RBIs.
Montezuma 7, Broadway 6: A seven-run eighth inning propelled Montezuma to a 7-6 win over Broadway at Ruritan Park.
Riverheads alum Kyle Armstrong was 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs for the Braves (10-16) while R.E. Lee graduate Tavian Hall also had three RBIs and Luke Paczewski was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
For the Bruins (13-14), Bryce Strawderman and Kevin Rush each had three hits while Brady Dean was 2-for-4 and Broadway graduate Tanner Skidmore had two RBIs.
