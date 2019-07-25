HARRISONBURG — Everyone knows who the favorite is, but what about the dark horse?
That’s a question that coaches around the Rockingham County Baseball League can’t quite agree on with the regular season scheduled to wrap Saturday.
“It should be a very tight postseason,” Stuarts Draft coach Les Sandridge said. “Every team is capable of doing well. The first round will be the toughest.”
While it was hard for coaches to pinpoint certain teams — New Market, Broadway, Bridgewater, Elkton and Stuarts Draft all got mentioned at times — the overwhelming thought on this year’s RCBL playoff picture remained the same.
Even though Clover Hill ran away with the regular-season title and entered Wednesday eight games ahead of the second-place Shockers, the rest of the opening-round should provide plenty of intrigue and the opportunity for some first-round upsets.
“It will absolutely make things more interesting,” New Market coach Nolan Potts said. “Anyone can beat anyone else on any given night, and that’s evident with how close teams are in the standings. … There could definitely be some lower seeds who pull off upsets in the first round, and that always makes things more interesting.”
Broadway player/coach Danny Grogg said the fact the league is filled with parity this season isn’t something that surprises him and has been a staple of the league for years.
In fact, he said even though the Bucks have dominated throughout most of the summer, he still thinks a majority of the teams throughout the league have a shot at an upset if they’re able to put it all together.
“I think the league, across the board, is on the same level this year,” Grogg said. “I think anyone can win this thing. The team that wins this will be the team that is playing the best baseball of the season at this time.”
So far, it’s been Clover Hill that has been playing its best baseball all season.
The Bucks started the season 8-0, went on another nine-game winning streak midway through the schedule and have won three in a row going into their regular-season finale.
“We are playing very efficient ball right now,” Clover Hill coach Chris Cofer said. “We have been very opportunistic on offense and our pitching and defense has been very steady. Hopefully, we can maintain that level of play and keep giving ourselves chances to win ball games night in and night out.
“There are several teams that are starting to peak at the right time. Baseball has a rhythm to it and teams get hot and can be hard to beat for short periods of time. That is what makes the playoffs so exciting.”
Behind the Bucks, there is one team that has stood out as of late.
New Market, a team filled primarily with players from Shenandoah University, has suddenly found its stride late in the season winning five of its last six and seven of nine.
The Shockers entered Wednesday with a 15-12 record and held a one-game lead over Stuarts Draft for second-place in the league standings.
“We’re very confident heading into the postseason,” Potts said. “I think we’re playing our most consistent baseball of the year right now. Our pitching has been much better lately than it was in the beginning of the season. We’ve had a bunch of close games recently, two of which were extra-inning games that we won. So we’re learning how to execute in pressure situations and that should benefit us in the playoffs. Hopefully, our strong finish to the regular season will carry over into the postseason.”
At this point, consistency is what all the coaches around the RCBL are hoping for as the postseason nears with momentum proving to be a short-lived trait for any team to have this season.
At various points throughout this season, Draft, Broadway, Bridgewater, Montezuma and Grottoes have looked like they were making a push toward the No. 2 spot, but failed.
Even Elkton, which was in last place for a large portion of the summer, is now up to sixth.
“The biggest keys for us will be getting good starting pitching and playing mistake-free defense,” Potts said. “We can’t give teams extra outs because we didn’t make plays behind our pitcher, and our pitchers can’t give the other team free base runners because of walks. … We have to make our opponents earn everything they get. If we put all three phases of the game together, I think we’re a really tough team to beat.”
Entering Wednesday, the Cardinals sat in the eighth spot after dropping five in a row and eight of their last 10. Earlier this season, Grottoes looked strong, winning seven of nine.
Despite the challenges the Cardinals, or whoever finishes in eighth, could take on in facing the top-seeded Bucks in the opening round, there are still several factors that come into play in the RCBL postseason that make it intriguing.
One of those is the fact that it’s not a single-elimination tournament, but instead based off series with the first round going best-of-three, semifinals best-of-five and the championship best-of-seven.
“We need to keep pitching it well and continue to play solid defense,” Cofer said. “Offensively, we’ve been very efficient all year making the most of scoring opportunities. If we can continue doing that, we’ll be in position to win games most nights.
“I think you can pick up on some tendencies when you see a team a few nights in a row. Often when you get to a Game 3 of a series, there are some things you can use to expose opportunities to help you win.”
Outside of learning tendencies and becoming familiar, a series format in the postseason puts emphasis on pitching.
While Clover Hill has had the best pitching staff in the league throughout the year, several coaches said they believe they have the type of staff on the mound to put together a run.
“You’ve got to be a little more creative and considerate with your pitchers with so many games in a short amount of time, especially if you don’t have that many arms to start with,” Potts said. “The teams who are equipped with deeper pitching staffs definitely have an advantage.”
At the end of the day, however, coaches said you simply need your team to play its best at this time of the year and while momentum has been hard to maintain, it’s quick to get back.
That’s what Grogg said the Bruins are using as motivation during the final week.
“In order for us to find the success that we want this postseason, it’s critical for us to find ourselves and our identity for a full game,” Grogg said. “I still don’t think this team has exploded like I think we can in a full game, yet. I think it’s brewing though. We’re close.
“I think we have a great mindset right now. We are just worried about being the best version of us right now. We’re not worried about who or where we play. We just worry about showing up and playing our brand of baseball. If we do that well, I like our chances.”
The rest of the coaches around the RCBL also expressed belief in their teams.
And even though it’s clear who the favorite is — that’d be the Bucks — and it’s a little foggy when it comes to the dark horses, Potts said the recipe to making a push is simple.
“It’s going to depend on who can get their bats hot and who can get the most quality pitching performances,” Potts said. “I think every team in the league has a legitimate chance if they can play good baseball for just a few weeks.”
In other RCBL happenings this week:
Shockers Get Hot At Right Time
With a plethora of young players from Shenandoah University on its roster, New Market has been a team that has been considered an underachieving team most of the season by coaches around the league.
Now, the Shockers have caught fire after an 8-10 start that had them in the bottom half of the league standings at the beginning of July.
New Market has won six of its last seven and seven of its last nine with one game remaining and entered Wednesday one game ahead of Stuarts Draft for second place.
Veterans Provide Consistency For Cardinals
Keegan Woolford, a junior at Shenandoah, and David Wood, a 2010 Fort Defiance graduate, are two of the oldest players on the Grottoes roster and have also been the most consistent.
Woolford (.484) and Wood (.430) rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the RCBL in batting average.
The two have combined for 19 doubles, five home runs and 42 RBIs this season.
Braves Still Fighting
It’s been no secret that Montezuma has battled injuries this season.
Despite that, it hasn’t stopped them from finding success late in the year.
The Braves earned a walk-off win over Clover Hill on Saturday and have managed to win three of their last five after previously dropping five games in a row.
BC’s Hanisak Showing Off Power
Before his sophomore year with Bridgewater College, PJ Hanisak is showing off his power at the plate this summer for Montezuma.
Hanisak, a catcher, has hit a league-best six home runs this season for the Braves.
The BC product also has eight doubles and 20 RBIs while batting .330 for the year.
‘Sneaky Good’ Blue Sox Moving Up
For most of the season, Elkton sat in the basement of the RCBL standings.
“A true dark horse is Elkton,” Sandridge said. “They are sneaky good.”
After winning four of its last six though, the Blue Sox entered Wednesday with a 10-15 overall record and had climbed their way up to sixth in the league standings.
