HARRISONBURG — James Madison hasn’t named a starting quarterback yet, but it’s clear returning starter Ben DiNucci is the front runner.
“He’s doing what he’s coached to do,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said following Monday’s practice. “He’s really locked in. He’s making quick decisions. He’s been very accurate with the ball, and I’ve been impressed.”
Cignetti said Monday was another strong performance for DiNucci, who has three of them through three practices.
DiNucci was a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice last season, but Cignetti opened the job prior to spring practice after arriving from Elon while giving redshirt junior Cole Johnson and redshirt sophomore Gage Moloney a chance to tussle the role away.
Safety Que Reid intercepted Johnson during team drills Monday and Moloney sat out of practice due to injury. DiNucci looked the part of an incumbent starter with the ability to run and throw when he rolled right and completed an accurate pass to wide receiver Jake Brown.
“I thought Ben DiNucci had another good day,” Cignetti said.
Dukes No. 2 In STATS FCS Poll
James Madison was No. 2 in the STATS FCS Preseason Poll released on Monday by the organization.
The Dukes received 14 first-place votes, second most only to No. 1 North Dakota State, the defending national champion. North Dakota State ran away with the top spot earning 3,971 points while JMU got 3,635 points, only four more points than No. 3 South Dakota State. Eastern Washington and UC Davis round out the top five.
Other Colonial Athletic Association schools in the poll are: No. 7 Maine, No. 11 Towson, No. 21 Elon and No. 22 Delaware.
