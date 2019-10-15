HARRISONBURG — Had it been about individual recognition or awards for Jackie Benitez, the fifth-year senior guard probably wouldn’t be at James Madison.
Benitez was coming off a first-team All-MAAC selection following her sophomore season at Siena when she decided to transfer to JMU. She would have been among the favorites to earn the league’s player of the year award had she stayed for her junior year, but Benitez came to Harrisonburg in search of bigger team accomplishments.
“When I came here for my visit it was an amazing experience,” Benitez said. “Meeting the girls, hanging out and playing pickup with them, so coming in with such great teammates I didn’t know where I would fit in at first, but once I started practicing with them I was just so comfortable with everything.”
After sitting out a season per NCAA transfer rules, Benitez entered the 2018-19 season having gone from the clear-cut standout at Siena to one of several talented guards on JMU coach Sean O’Regan’s roster.
In fact, she didn’t even start for JMU. The Dukes returned three starters in the backcourt — point guard Logan Reynolds along with a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association guards Kamiah Smalls and Lexie Barrier. Nagging injuries that kept Benitez out of preseason workouts made it difficult for her to even challenge for a starting spot.
But, soon after the season began, she was was healthy and her role was clear. The deadly 3-point shooter would come off the bench, spark the offense and force opponents to guard her anywhere on the floor, opening up the middle of the court for her teammates.
In her Dukes debut she made three 3-pointers in five minutes. The next time out against Georgetown she played 23 minutes and nailed four 3’s.
“Last year was a little bit different for me,” Benitez said. “It was the first time that I actually had to sit and process everything at the beginning, but I think it helped me because I was able to see what was going on in the game. Coming off the bench as a sixth man, it was weird at first, but maybe something that helped me out a bit.”
She scored in double figures in eight of her first nine games at JMU and finished the season averaging 12.1 points to earn the CAA’s Sixth Player of the Year award. With Barrier injured late last season, she started during JMU’s run to the WNIT semifinals and made the all-tournament team.
As she enters her senior year as a preseason second-team All-CAA pick, there’s a good chance she won’t be eligible for a Sixth Player Award repeat. Reynolds’ graduation left an opening in the starting lineup, but despite Benitez’ play it wasn’t clear to O’Regan heading into the offseason just how he would fill it.
One option might be sliding sophomore Madison Green into the point guard spot after she backed up Reynolds a year ago. Another is moving Smalls to the point to make room for Benitez on the wing. Yet another could be a smaller lineup with Barrier at forward to make room for both Green and Benitez in the starting five.
But Benitez, who was also the 2017 MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, has proved that regardless of who is on the floor at tipoff, O’Regan counts on her to play starter’s minutes and be in the game at crunch time.
“I’ve been really impressed with Jackie,” O’Regan said. “Jackie has been an extremely coachable player. Her attitude is fantastic and she’s worked really hard. She’s in great shape now and has been able to build some cohesiveness with the others. It’s been fun watch them and see them really gel together.”
