BRIDGEWATER — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference enjoyed a more successful weekend across the board in Week 2, going undefeated in non-conference games and picking up solid victories against contenders in other leagues.
That’s particularly true at the top of the ODAC, where Bridgewater College and Randolph-Macon each won road games against teams that should be in contention for their own conference titles in the weeks to come — Bridgewater winning at Middle Atlantic Conference power Stevenson and R-MC takings down Averett out of the USA South.
“We played well, especially in the first half and I hope that’s something we can carry over,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “But we get into conference play and there’s going to be a different challenge just about every week and that starts right away for us going up to Shenandoah.”
The Hornets made their season debut, using a dual-quarterback system to get by North Carolina Wesleyan and while Southern Virginia and Emory & Henry each had the weekend off, every other team in the conference was arguably more impressive than in Week 1.
With that, here’s a look at the Daily News-Record ODAC power rankings heading into Week 3:
1. Bridgewater College (2-0, 0-0 ODAC)
The Eagles jumped on Stevenson, picked to finish second in the MAC after making a fifth-straight postseason appearance last year, and built a 23-0 first-half lead they never gave up. Stevenson made adjustments at halftime and got within eight points late, but Bridgewater pulled back away for a 37-22 victory to stay in the top spot after dominating Gettysburg in the opener. Picked to finish second in the league, Bridgewater is the only 2-0 team in the ODAC and has looked quite impressive getting there.
NEXT: Saturday at Shenandoah
2. Randolph-Macon (1-1, 0-0)
The Jackets bounced back nicely from a season-opening loss to Johns Hopkins, ranked in the Top 5 nationally, to sneak by Averett on the road. Averett already has a victory over ODAC challenger Hampden-Sydney, but Randolph-Macon saw running back Tre Frederick return to form as his game-winning 33-yard touchdown run pushed him to 198 yards for the day and made him the ODAC’s all-time leading rusher with 4,276 yards for his career.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Emory & Henry
3. Ferrum (1-0, 0-0)
Ferrum had Week 1 off, but was very much on in Week 2, pounding Greensboro 55-7 behind 144 rushing yards from Brian Mann. Roshun Patterson added an 82-yard interception return as Ferrum figured out multiple ways to score against the overmatched opponent. It will only get tougher for the Panthers from here and they can soon show just how serious a contender they are in the ODAC, but it was quite a start.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Averett
4. Hampden-Sydney (1-1, 0-0)
After losing by two touchdowns to Averett in the opener, the Tigers took on another tough in-state foe and came out on top with a 27-24 overtime victory against Christopher Newport. Quarterback Clay Vick struggled with four interceptions, but found some redemption at the end with a touchdown pass in the extra period to give Hampden-Sydney its first victory of the season.
NEXT: Saturday at Southern Virginia
5. Southern Virginia (1-0, 0-0)
The newcomers to the ODAC had an impressive opening to the season, beating old conference foe Montclair State to start the year off with a victory after being picked to finish last in the preseason ODAC poll. The Knights and standout running back Akiva Wedge will get an opportunity to show they belong when they make their ODAC debut this weekend.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Hampden-Sydney
6. Washington & Lee (1-1, 0-0)
After a rough start offensively for the Generals in Week 1, Washington & Lee bounced back with a 35-point victory against Sewanee. The Generals put up more than 400 yards of offense in the second half and 529 for the game, nearly all of it on the ground.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Guilford
7. Shenandoah (1-0, 0-0)
After weather gave them Week 1 off, the Hornets went with two quarterbacks, Ben Agostino and Ben Rhodenizer, who combined to go 32-of-47 for 254 yards in the 35-19 victory against N.C. Wesleyan. But Shenandoah will face a much tougher defense this weekend when Bridgewater comes to Winchester.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Bridgewater
8. Guilford (1-1, 0-0)
The Quakers got into the win column with a thrilling 19-14 victory against in-state foe Methodist. The Guilford defense was in takeaway mode as it forced six turnovers, including Keandre Buyna picking off a pair of passes and forcing a fumble. It was quite the defensive turnaround after giving up 69 points in Week 1.
NEXT: Saturday at Washington & Lee
9. Emory & Henry (0-1, 0-0)
The Wasps fall to the bottom somewhat by default as the week off means they didn’t have an opportunity for a victory and they became the only winless team in the ODAC. It won’t be easy to get into the win column this week as conference play begins against the defending champs.
NEXT: Saturday at Randolph-Macon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.