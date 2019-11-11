BRIDGEWATER — Over the past two seasons, Bridgewater College has become known for its imaginative offensive scheme and offensive coordinator Scott Lemn typically has an interesting series of plays scripted for the Eagles' opening possession.
So something was up Saturday afternoon against Randolph-Macon, when facing the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's second-best defense behind its own, Bridgewater opened with play calls that looked relatively vanilla.
"We knew they were going to play for the pass in the beginning because that's what's been working for us all season," BC running back Demetreus Jalepes said. "We wanted to come out and set the tempo, make them play the run. That's why we did so many runs those opening drives."
The Eagles opened the game with back-to-back handoffs up the middle to Jalepes, both quickly shut down by the Yellow Jackets for 2-yard gains. Jalepes got a third carry for a loss of a yard on the possession and BC had to punt on its opening drive for just the second time this season.
But that was not a sign of things to come for Jalepes or the Bridgewater offense.
On BC’s next possession, Jalepes, who finished with 168 yards rushing to earn the ODAC’s Offensive Player of the Week award, again took the ball through the left side of the line, but after getting the second level he bounced outside for a 55-yard gain.
In the fourth quarter, after R-MC had closed to within a touchdown, Jalepes took another handoff up the middle, but again it was his second move that made the difference, cutting back against the grain and racing 71 yards for what became the decisive score to secure Bridgewater’s first ODAC title in 14 years.
Jalepes critical big gainers were set up by the simple dive plays to start the game.
"They didn't come out stacking the box the way Washington & Lee and Emory & Henry did against us," Jalepes said. "But by running the ball more they started to come back to the box and overflow that area. That allowed those cutback lanes to open up later in the game."
Eagles Keep Streaking
With its 13th-straight victory, dating back to October 2018, Bridgewater set a school record for consecutive wins, topping the 2001 national runners-up who won 12 in a row to open the season before falling in the Stagg Bowl, the NCAA Division III national title game.
The Eagles are tied with Wheaton College in Illinois for the second-longest active streak in Division III. Defending D-III champ Mary Harden Baylor has won 24 straight. Only five schools in all NCAA Divisions have a longer active winning streak than Bridgewater. Defending Division II champion Valdosta State has won 24 in a row while Division I FCS powerhouse North Dakota State has the nation’s longest winning streak at 30 games.
In the FBS subdivision, Clemson has won 25 in a row and Ohio State’s current streak is 15.
Rising In The Polls
Bridgewater continued its climb in the national rankings this week after handing Randolph-Macon just its second loss of the season.
The Eagles, now 9-0 and locked into an automatic berth to the Division III playoffs, rose three spots to No. 21 in the D3Footballl.com poll and moved up one spot to No. 22 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.