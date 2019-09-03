BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College announced Megan Pleskovic as its new softball coach on Monday.
Pleskovic, previously an assistant coach at Adrian College, replaced Liz Schultz, who led the Eagles for four seasons before stepping down in July.
Pleskovic, a Strongsville, Ohio, native, takes over an Eagles team went 23-17 last season and made its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference appearance in five years.
