BRIDGEWATER — There’s nothing particularly profound about a football coach discussing the importance of coming out on top of the turnover margin.
Bridgewater College coach Michael Clark will admit it’s a concept about as old as the game itself.
Still, it’s difficult to discuss the Eagles prospects for the 2019 season without swinging back around to that old chestnut. Last fall, the Bridgewater defense proved particularly adept at taking the ball away in key moments, especially during the second half of the season when the Eagles finished on a four-game winning streak to finish second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Of course, there were also games early in the season in which giveaways by the offense haunted Bridgewater and ultimately may have cost the Eagles, which finished 6-4 and 4-3 in the ODAC, at least a share of the conference title.
“There were two games we gave away,” Clark said. “We turned the ball over nine times in two games and our other conference loss was the double-overtime game to [eventual ODAC champion] Randolph-Macon. I think we had a good product down the stretch, but that’s a thing that’s always a big part of it.”
The Eagles turned the ball over 21 times in 2018, throwing 12 interceptions and losing nine fumbles. In back-to-back losses to rivals Washington & Lee and Hampden-Sydney, Bridgewater fumbled six times and threw three interceptions.
A talented group of linebackers and defensive backs helped make up for that somewhat, picking off 11 passes themselves, but that stretch still proved costly.
“It’s Football 101,” Clark said. “Quarterback is the most important position, you’re always going to struggle to find offensive linemen, and the two variables that determine who wins games are explosion plays and turnovers. We control ball security and there are some things you can coach your kids defensively.”
There are some reasons for optimism in terms of better ball security, and they start with the player who handles the ball nearly every snap. Fifth-year senior quarterback Jay Scroggins.
Clark considered making a change at quarterback at one point last season as Scroggins finished with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but rebounded strongly after the loss to Hampden-Sydney and threw just two picks in the final five games of the season.
According to Clark, the veteran QB returned to campus in the best shape of his career and has been making good decisions in early practices. Combine that with the fact Bridgewater returns four defensive players — linebacker Deshomd Denny and defensive backs Matt Dang, Luke Barnham and Dustin Green — who each picked off at least two passes a year ago, and there’s a reason expectations are quite high.
“We finished second last year, and that’s OK, but that’s not what we want to do,” Scroggins said. “We want to be at the top. That’s our No. 1 goal, to be first in the conference and get to the playoffs and if we do a better job with a few of those things we can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.