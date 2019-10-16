BRIDGEWATER — Scott Lemn moved out of his cubicle inside the football wing of Nininger Hall, taking the conversation to an office where he could close the door and shut out the noise from the busy meeting room.
Bridgewater College’s first-year offensive coordinator was about to explain the Eagles’ system to a novice, and that’s not particularly easy.
It spreads the field.
Yes, it’s kind of like a shotgun spread, except the quarterback is under center. And sometimes there are two tight ends, so the field spreads as the play develops. Pre-snap motion and misdirection are key, but also the precise placement of the tailback and his ability to hit the hole where it opens up. It’s freewheeling under exacting conditions.
However you explain it, it is working. Bridgewater is unbeaten and barely challenged through five games. The Eagles are scoring 40.8 points and putting up 442.8 yards of total offense a game, numbers that might look more ostentatious if BC coaches had any interest in running up the score.
OK then, what’s this new-fangled offense called?
“I guess it doesn’t really have a name,” Lemn, a former All-American offensive lineman at James Madison, said. “Maybe I should come up with one and write a book. It’s just kind of a smorgasbord.”
Well, there you go.
***
Aug. 31, 2013 doesn’t seem like a monumental day in college football history. If anybody remembers Rice playing at Texas A&M that afternoon, it’s probably because Aggies’ Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel was suspended for the first half of the season opener.
Instead, it was Rice quarterback Taylor McHargue who put on a show to start the game. The senior in his fourth-year starting for the Owls wasn’t the fastest nor strongest player on the field, not by a long shot. But he made all the right decisions and Texas A&M’s defenders didn’t know quite what they were looking at from play to play.
On one snap, McHargue would make a read at the line of scrimmage and hand it off to a tailback up the middle. The next he might read it differently, keep on the roll out and hit an open receiver near the sideline. Or if the Aggies held their coverage, he’d find a crease and cut back across the middle himself for a first down.
The next play, Rice was just as likely to stack four receivers wide on the right side and leave only three interior linemen on the ball. There was no predicting what would come next and by the end of the first quarter the Owls led 14-7 and had racked up almost 200 yards of offense.
It didn’t last, the superior athleticism of a Top-10 SEC team was eventually too much, A&M won 52-31. But Rice was on to something. The Owls went on to win 10 games and the Conference USA title, their first outright league title since 1957.
In Texas, the Owls planted the seeds of a new way to attack defenses currently sprouting at a small school in a small Rockingham County town.
***
Bridgewater enters Saturday’s homecoming game against Ferrum having won nine straight games dating back to last season. The Eagles have scored at least 37 points in seven of them.
But go back one year ago and Bridgewater’s offense was not a well-oiled machine. The Eagles lost three straight games last October committing an alarming number of turnovers and averaging less than 5 yards per play during that stretch.
The Eagles were only really beginning to get a handle on the system then-offensive coordinator Billy Riebock had installed. Formations varied wildly from snap to snap. Several skill position players were practically hybrids of wide receivers and running backs.
“Division I schools, they begin to install changes in the spring and get time to work on it through the summer so that by fall the players know it,” Riebock said. “That’s the difference at the Division III level, we start in August and it took half a season to get it down.”
For quarterback Jay Scroggins, the reads he was asked to make were complicated, split-second decisions based in part on how confused the defense appeared by Bridgewater’s shifts and motions.
“It really did take some time to figure it all out,” BC quarterback Jay Scroggins said. “But there was a point last year when it kind of clicked and when we knew what we were doing then the defenses didn’t.”
During the offseason, Riebock left Bridgewater for Division II Texas A&M-Commerce, where he rejoined head coach David Bailiff. Riebock had previously served as Bailiff’s offensive quality control coach at Rice before spending last season at Bridgewater.
Recognizing a lot of similarities in the makeups of the two programs, Riebock began to adapt the Owls’ attack into something that would work at Bridgewater, which had a thin offensive line decimated by injury. But the Eagles had a veteran quarterback in Scroggins, who like McHargue at Rice had the physical and mental skills necessary.
“Rice is where I was exposed to all the shifts, motions and jet sweep stuff,” Riebock said. “It was what we had to do there. At Rice you aren’t recruiting five-star prospects, so you have to figure out ways to put the athletes you do have in places where they can make things happen. It was similar when I got to Bridgewater and it was a way to create chaos for the defense without confusing ourselves.”
***
“You know, it’s option football,” Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark said.
Wait, what?
The Eagles offense doesn’t look anything like the traditional wishbone — nor the flex bone, the wing-t, the I-formation of Nebraska’s heyday or any other versions of the triple option that have been around for decades. It’s not the spread option Urban Meyer popularized at Utah and Florida either. And it’s not quite the run-pass option, RPO for short, that’s made its way into even the NFL.
“It’s not option football like you’d visualize Navy,” Clark said. “But what happens is Jay is giving the ball to Demetreus [Jalepes] when the numbers are on his side.”
Jalepes, the Eagles featured back, usually lines up alone 8 yards behind Scroggins, which is when you start to notice Bridgewater’s offense just looks different. That’s deep, a yard or two deeper than most any other running back.
One reason for that is to give him some time. Neither Scroggins nor Jalepes necessarily know what the play is going to be until after the ball is snapped. Depending on how the defense reacts to the wide receiver or slot back in motion, Scroggins may hand it to Jalepes, who has a knack for reading the blocks and improvising.
But Scroggins may hand it to that motion man as he streaks by. Jet sweeps have been big gainers over the past year. Or who knows, he may keep it himself and roll out the opposite way.
Those plays sometimes go for big yardage themselves. Sometimes they’re setting up the defense for further variations. The ball carriers become receivers. The roll outs go from quarterback keepers to passes down the middle or back across the field to the motion man the defense has already written off as a decoy.
“When I grade Jay out on a 60-play game, usually it is about 45 plays he has to make a decision what to do with the football, either in the running game or to pass,” Lemn said. “It’s just that the quarterback isn’t the primary runner, that’s the big difference between other options.”
There may be a reason this system has evolved out of Rice and Bridgewater. Those schools can’t recruit any dummies. Hardly anybody who gets an opportunity to touch the ball simply plays one position, and learning the offense requires both a lot of study, but also the ability to think on one’s feet.
The upside, Lemn says, is it’s a lot of fun and the variations allow the Eagles to put players in position to succeed. In a lot of programs, a running back who can’t make the zone reads out of the backfield might slide down the depth chart and wither on the bench. At Bridgewater, he gets his touches on jet sweeps and in the passing game.
“It’s a huge credit to our players,” Lemn said. “It looks like a lot, but at the end of the day they have to know a few plays, but a variety of ways to do them. The other end of it is there is nothing stale about our offense. We’re going to challenge our players, and I think they like the challenge of it.”
There are other schools that have done similar things. Maryland has elements of the motion and jet sweeps Bridgewater has used so effectively. Georgia Tech’s triple option under former coach Paul Johnson asked the quarterback to make similar reads, but with vastly different formations and blocking schemes.
But nobody has put all the various elements together in quite the same way.
“We give defenses a lot to defend, that’s for sure,” Lemn said. “They aren’t practicing just one formation. Hopefully we are going to show unique things every Saturday that they haven’t practiced for and some alignments they will have to look at and go ‘Oh wait, where did that guy come from?’”
So far it’s worked out that way. Bridgewater’s offense is the smorgasbord and the Eagles are eating quite well.
