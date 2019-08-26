FOREST —Randolph-Macon received eight first-place votes to grab the top spot, but Bridgewater College picked up the other first-place nod to finish with 51 points and No. 2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason football coaches poll.
The Eagles, coming off a 6-4 overall record and 4-3 ODAC slate in 2018, return a bevy of talent on both sides of the football — including fifth-year quarterback Jay Scroggins and running back Demetrues Jalepes — finished on a four-game winning streak last season and second in the conference.
It’s on defense, however, where the Eagles pack the most punch, returning preseason All-American linebacker Re’Shaun Myers to a side of the ball that ranked No. 1 in the conference in yards per game (341) and second in sacks (24).
After Bridgewater, Hampden-Sydney was picked to finish third, Ferrum fourth and Washington & Lee fifth. Emory & Henry, Shenandoah, Guilford and Southern Virginia rounded out the rest of the nine-team conference.
The Eagles open the season at home on Sept. 7 against Gettysburg.
