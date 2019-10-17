HARRISONBURG — With the start of basketball season just a few weeks away, a pressing topic for Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D’Antonio during the conference’s recent media day was the changes to the league’s media rights package over the past year.
The CAA partnered with FloSports in a first-of-its-kind deal to grant the conference’s media rights to the upstart streaming service in exchange for a “seven figure” payday for the league. Midway through the football season, D’Antonio couldn’t offer a lot of details of how the deal has worked out, but said the CAA was happy thus far.
“We do not have any numbers yet from FloSports relative to the success of folks watching our games on the platform,” D’Antonio said. “But I can tell you in conversations with them during football season as well as a sampling of several of our Olympic sports being on their air, I know they are extremely pleased with the partnership to date. I know we are pleased with the shoulder programs they provided to our fans and our conference. I expect equal excitement surrounding our men’s basketball and winter sports seasons.”
While FloSports was the only streaming provider willing to pay the CAA for streaming rights, many fans criticized the deal as offering less exposure for the league than ESPN platforms, as well as complaints the subscription cost of $12.50 per month or $95.88 annually.
Criticism ratcheted up again this month when Major League Soccer’s DC United cancelled its four-year deal with FloSports less than a year in.
But at least part of the new media plan for the conference has come to fruition as the CAA will see regular-season games on linear national television after extremely limited linear TV exposure for the league a year ago.
CBS Sports Network will broadcast 11 CAA men’s basketball games, including James Madison at UNC Wilmington on Jan. 2 and College of Charleston at JMU on Jan. 30, in addition to the conference tournament semifinals and finals.
Also, on top of that package purchased by the league with the revenue generated from the FloSports deal, CBS Sports Network will also show Oklahoma State at Charleston with CBS purchasing the rights for that broadcast.
New Tribe Coach Respects Program's Past
Entering his first season at William & Mary, coach Dane Fischer recognizes he is entering a situation where he doesn’t have to completely start from scratch.
In addition to returning first-team All-CAA performer Nathan Knight, Fischer said former coach Tony Shaver, who was fired last March despite being the only coach in the CAA to win at least 10 conference games each of the past six seasons, left a solid foundation and blueprint for the program.
“We’ve talked a lot about just trying to build on the work that’s been done here before, which has been some really good work,” Fischer said. “We’ve inherited a couple of really good players and a good group. I’d be very hesitant to come in and say we have to change a lot of things. It’s really just been about embracing the things that’s been done before us and trying to build on it.”
Cougars Reloading
Charleston enters the season picked second behind Hofstra in the official preseason CAA poll, but the Cougars actually received the most first-place votes and were picked first in most preseason publications.
Those high expectations come despite losing forward Jarrell Brantley, who was drafted by the Utah Jazz. But Charleston returns preseason CAA Player of the Year Grant Riller and a supporting cast Cougars coach Earl Grant thinks is ready to step up.
But as sophomores such as Zep Jasper and Jalen Richard move into bigger roles and freshman Brenden Tucker is asked to contribute, Grant finds himself taking a slightly different approach with the younger group this season.
“Obviously, we are different,” Grant said. “There were so many things I taught or terminology I said that everybody in the gym would know what I was saying. Now I find myself slowing down a little bit for some of the new guys. We tweaked a few things we are doing to fit our personnel. I had to slow down a little bit because our team is different, but what I like is we are really playing hard and have a lot of depth and athleticism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.