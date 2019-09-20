HARRISONBURG — Her teammates tease her, calling her Grandma, and at the ripe old age of 22, James Madison fifth-year senior Kayla Cooper-Williams is the only Dukes player who was around last time the program made the NCAA Tournament.
Heading into the 2019-20 season she might also be the key to getting there again.
“I try to spread whatever bit of wisdom I have from being here for so long,” Cooper-Williams said. “I think we know what it takes to get where we want to go because the past couple of years we’ve had a lot of different things thrown at us. But I think everybody realizes how hard it is going to be because of the past few years. But that is our goal and everybody is hungry, so I don’t even really need to say anything.”
Cooper-Williams has already proven she has the ability to change the game in the paint for the Dukes. She averaged 10.2 rebounds and nearly three blocked shots per game last season and set the school’s career record for blocks midway through her junior year.
But if there was room for improvement in Cooper-Williams’ game, it was on the offensive end, where she averaged 6.3 points and JMU, in general, relied on the backcourt to produce most of the scoring. So she spent a large chunk of the offseason working individually with assistant coach Ian Caskill, who was himself a standout big man on the JMU men’s team from 1999-2003.
“I basically was here all summer working with Coach Cas to get some key moves I know I can go to and working on my finishing,” Cooper-Williams said. “For me, that’s always been a weakness and wanted to make sure for my last year I worked on that and I could be a threat on all areas of the court.”
So far it appears offseason work is paying off. Teammates and the coaching staff have remarked about new post moves that have been added to Cooper-Williams’ repertoire, and when JMU arrived in Europe this summer for a four-game tour, she scored in double figures each of the first two games while continuing to dominate the glass.
“She’s definitely added a couple of moves that are really tough,” senior forward Devon Merritt said. “She scores on me a lot in pickup. She looks really good right now and hopefully we both keep going up as the season goes forward.”
If the Dukes can get more scoring from the post it will be bad news for the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association. JMU, which went 17-1 in conference play during the regular season, was third in the conference in scoring at 66.1 points per game.
Madison also led the league in offensive rebounding percentage at 40.3 percent, meaning if the Dukes finish on more of their ample second-chance opportunities they will be a tough team to stop.
With Cooper-Williams improvement, that’s quickly becoming the expectation.
“Kayla has entered into a whole different level,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Defensively, sure. She’s always been there. But leadership, she takes control. She’s improved so much I think she’ll finally allow herself to have games where she scores 14 or 15 points. And she never gets tired. That’s a redshirt senior who has turned the corner mentally.”
