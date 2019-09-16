DURHAM, N.C. — Eleventh-ranked Duke exploded for five second-half goals in a 6-0 non-conference women’s soccer rout of James Madison on Sunday in Durham, N.C.
The Dukes (2-6) were outshot 29-4 with 13 of those shots on goal.
Five different Blue Devils (5-1-1) scored goals.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater College 2, N.C. Wesleyan 0: In Rocky Mount, N.C., Sydney Ryan scored in the 24th minute and Madison Crooks added a tally in the 44th as Bridgewater College picked up a 2-0 non-conference win over N.C. Wesleyan on Saturday.
Keepers Sydney Davis and Megan Byle combined for the Eagles (3-3) shutout.
Field Hockey
Maryland 4, James Madison 2: In College Park, Md., Riley Donnelly scored twice as No. 4 Maryland blanked James Madison 2-0 on Sunday.
The Dukes (2-4) managed just five shots on goal.
Kean 3, Bridgewater College 0: In Bridgewater, Melissa Way scored twice as Kean beat Bridgewater College 3-0 on Sunday.
The Eagles (0-6) recorded four shots on goal in the loss.
Juniata 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Harrisonburg, Juniata scored the equalizer in the 40th minute before Grace Kuszmaul’s overtime goal in the 66th minute lifted the Eagles to a 2-1 win over Eastern Mennonite on Saturday.
The Royals (2-3) got their goal from Lauren Hartzler in the 27th minute.
Men’s Soccer
Johns Hopkins 2, Bridgewater College 0: Johns Hopkins fired off 10 shots toward the Bridgewater College goal, putting two in the back of it, for a 2-0 road win over the Eagles on Saturday.
Bridgewater (2-5) could only muster two shots on goal.
Messiah 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Harrisonburg, Ben Lefever scored in the 87th minute to break a tie game and give Messiah a 2-1 win over Eastern Mennonite on Saturday.
The Royals (2-5) got their goal from Leiyan Kariuki in the 73rd minute.
James Madison 6, Elon 0: At Sentara Park, Freshman Dennis Mensah had himself a hat trick before the first half ended and Manuel Ferriol had a five-point night as James Madison lambasted Elon 6-0 for a Colonial Athletic Association victory on Saturday.
The win was the Dukes (3-2, 2-0 CAA) first over Elon in six meetings and largest margin of victory since a 2013 win over VMI (6-1).
College Volleyball
Bridgewater College 3, Greensboro 0: In Bridgewater on Saturday, Rachel Gaston slapped down a dozen kills as Bridgewater College capped its two-win Saturday with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of Greensboro to push its record to 11-0 on the season.
Sarah Kerns added three blocks for the Eagles (11-0, 2-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference), who swept ODAC rival Hollins 25-10, 25-10, 25-22 earlier at the tri-match.
James Madison 3, South Florida 0: In Gainesville, Fla., freshman Danielle Nathan supplied a career-high 16 kills as James Madison swept South Florida 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 at the Gator Invitational on Saturday.
Briley Brind’Amour added nine kills and Sophia Davis chipped in seven for the Dukes (5-4).
BC’s Myers Named ODAC Defensive Player Of The Week
FOREST — Bridgewater College senior linebacker Re’Shaun Myers was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the organization announced Sunday.
Myers, a preseason Division III All-American, registered 12 total tackles and three sacks during the Eagles’ 37-22 win at Stevenson on Saturday.
Myers is second in the ODAC in tackles through two weeks (21) and first in tackles for loss (five) and is tied for first with fellow Eagle (2-0) Gary Ramey Jr. with four sacks.
— DN-R Sports Desk
