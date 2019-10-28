HARRISONBURG — Ginger Deel scored off an assist from Haley Crawford in the 10th minute for the only goal James Madison needed in a 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer win over Drexel on Sunday at Sentara Park.
The win clinches the No. 6 seed for JMU (7-10-1, 4-4-1 CAA) in the upcoming CAA Tournament, where the Dukes will play third-seeded UNC Wilmington on Friday at Delaware.
JMU also got goals from Mia Pham and Hannah Coulling with keeper Hannah McShea making four stops to secure the shutout.
In other local sports over the weekend:
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, UNC Wilmington 0: In Wilmington, N.C., Briley Brind’Amour led James Madison with a dozen kills and a pair of aces as the Dukes won their sixth straight with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 Colonial Athletic Association sweep of UNC Wilmington on Sunday.
Savannah Marshall supplied 12 digs for the Dukes (14-6, 8-2 CAA) with Karis Beasley chipping in 10 of her own.
Bridgewater College 3, Goucher 0: Inside Nininger Hall, Rachel Gaston slapped down 15 kills and added 11 digs as Bridgewater College picked up a 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 non-conference sweep of Goucher on Saturday.
Taylor McNeely added 19 digs for the Eagles (20-6).
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater College 1, Guilford 0: In Greensboro, N.C., Bridget Fabiani scored unassisted in the 48th minute as Bridgewater College picked up a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Guilford on Saturday.
The Eagles are now 10-5-2 overall and 6-2 in the ODAC.
Roanoke 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Salem on Saturday, Roanoke’s Hailey Davis scored in the 22nd minute to hand Eastern Mennonite a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss.
Eastern Mennonite High School graduate Leah Wenger made 10 saves in net for the Royals (8-5-1, 3-3-1 ODAC).
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 3, College of Charleston 1: In Charleston, S.C., Manuel Ferriol scored twice in the first half — in the 32nd and the 38th minute — as James Madison clinched a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association Tournament with a 3-1 victory over College of Charleston on Saturday.
Brennen Burton had the other goal for the Dukes (10-5-2, 5-1-1 CAA).
Randolph 2, Bridgewater College 0: In Lynchburg, Randolph scored a goal in each half to send Bridgewater College to its 10th loss of the season, 2-0, on Saturday.
The Eagles are now 5-10-1 overall and 3-4-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Hampden-Sydney 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: In Harrisonburg, Cole Burton (67th minute) and Jack Sweney (75th minute) scored in the second half to rally Hampden-Sydney to a 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Eastern Mennonite on Saturday.
Zack Newton and Jesus Trejo supplied the goals for the Royals (5-13, 0-1 ODAC).
Field Hockey
James Madison 4, Saint Francis 1: In Harrisonburg, Caroline Cahill scored the go-ahead goal in the 31st minute Sunday as James Madison beat Saint Francis 4-1 for a non-conference victory.
Eveline Zwager opened the scoring and the Dukes (7-9) got insurance tallies from Miranda Rigg and a second Cahill goal to provide the final margin.
Lynchburg 2, Bridgewater College 1 (Shootouts): In Bridgewater, Karinne Moyer scored in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Bridgewater College lost 2-1 in shootouts on Saturday to Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Lynchburg.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 4-12 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Roanoke 5, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Harrisonburg on Saturday, Lauren Hartzler scored unassisted in the third quarter for Eastern Mennonite’s only goal of the match as the Royals fell 5-1 to Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Roanoke.
Katie Martin scored three goals for the Maroons (10-7, 3-4 ODAC), who dropped the Royals to 5-11 and 1-5 in the conference.
— DN-R Sports Desk
