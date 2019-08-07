HARRISONBURG — For the moment, James Madison is preparing for the upcoming men’s basketball season with just two full-time coaches, but that could soon change.
Last week, CBS’s John Rothstein reported via Twitter that new Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates was expected to add JMU assistant Rob Summers, an Ohio native, to his staff. The Daily News-Record confirmed that Summers is indeed leaving JMU.
Summers is the second Madison coach to take an assistant position elsewhere this offseason after Tim Johnson took a job at Furman. Fourth-year head coach Louis Rowe and associate head coach Byron Taylor are now officially the only two coaches on staff for the Dukes, though multiple sources have indicated Johnson’s replacement has been lined up for weeks with a few administrative details holding up the announcement of a hire who has previously coached both college basketball and in the NBA.
Landing Spot For Fowler
MIke Fowler, a freshman power forward from Raleigh, N.C., who signed with JMU and was set to join the team this summer before asking out of his letter of intent for personal reasons, recently signed with Division II powerhouse Queens College in Charlotte, N.C.
The 6-foot-9 Fowler helped Greensboro Day School to three straight state championships and was known as a defensive stopper who had scholarship offers from East Carolina, Bucknell, Hampton and others before signing with the Dukes last fall.
“We are extremely excited about the addition of Mike to our basketball family,” Queens coach Bart Lundy said in a statement released by the school. “Mike is not only a tremendous player, but a tremendous student and high character young man. He will be a huge success at Queens both on and off the court.”
Offers And Visits
WIth Fowler’s departure, JMU now has two scholarship openings for the 2020 class and have recently extended more offers to post players who could potentially fill a similar role.
Noel Brown, a 6-11 center from Flint Hill School in Northern Virginia, 6-8 Greensboro, N.C., power forward Nicholas McMullen, 6-8 forward Jared Garcia out of St. Thomas More in Connecticut and Atlanta-area power forwards Colin Granger and Mohamad Diallo are among the post players who have received offers from JMU in recent weeks.
Both Granger and Diallo received their offers from JMU in the past few days as Rowe and Taylor continue to work to build a Georgia pipeline. Granger, who also has offers from Siena, Mount St. Mary’s, American, Lehigh and several others hopes to visit JMU in the near future.
“We learned this week of the opportunity. I’ve had some good conversations with the coaching staff,” Murray Granger, Colin’s father, said. “That’s what we’re trying to work out, when to visit? We haven’t finalized a list, but he’s close to narrowing it down. JMU is high on the list.”
JMU became the first school to offer Diallo, who said he’s also heard from East Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Middle Tennessee State and Elon, which has also been recruiting the Atlanta area hard since Mike Schrage took over the fellow CAA program last spring.
Meanwhile, another Georgia power forward, Christian Fussell, trimmed his list to five schools, eliminating JMU. But the Dukes also continue to pursue a pair of in-state big men, 6-11 Burke Smith from Trinity Episcopal in Richmond and 6-11 Andre Screen from St. Stephens & St. Agnes in Alexandria.
