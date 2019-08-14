HARRISONBURG — As the start of the fall semester nears, James Madison men’s basketball players had an opportunity to enjoy the days before their return to campus.
So while their Convocation Center neighbors from the JMU women’s team had 10 days of full team practices before flying to Europe earlier this week where it plays four games, the Dukes men have been spending time in their hometowns and working on their individual games.
That’s meant different things for different members of the team. Washington-area products Matt Lewis and Devon Flowers each played in the famed Kenner League at Georgetown against top Division I competition.
JMU coach Louis Rowe said Floridians Darius Banks and Dwight Wilson each spent some time at home before returning to Harrisonburg to work out while rising sophomore point guard Deshon Parker has been back in Huber Heights, Ohio. There he’s been among several other Wayne High School alumni, including former Michigan State standout Travis Trice, working out in the WHS gym.
“I text or I call and they say they are going to the gym to work out,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “They work so hard when they were here in the summer, these weeks are important to them. I just talk to them about getting in the gym and getting conditioning.”
Even as some players have made strong impression in various games this summer, Rowe said each player knows exactly what work they need to do on a daily basis.
“I don’t really talk to them about how they played in this league or that,” he said. “What I call them about is ‘are you getting in the gym? Are you getting up shots?’ As far as summer leagues and that, that’s on them. I don’t check with them every day if they won in summer league, I care way more about the individual stuff.”
But soon it will all get more organized and group-focused for the Dukes.
Several players, including all six incoming freshmen — Michael Christmas, Quinn Richey, Julien Wooden, Jayvis Harvey, Zyon Dobbs and Dalton Jefferson — spent six weeks taking summer classes and working out on campus. In the coming days they will all be back for the start of the fall semester.
“School starts August 26 and we’ve got team meetings and couple little bonding things to do during that week,” Rowe said. “We’re basically going to get up and running as soon as they get back. The freshmen get back on the 22nd, then we jump right into our preseason program.”
That will include plenty more individual workouts with coaches able to supervise at times before teams can officially begin full practices on Sept. 24.
