RICHMOND — The James Madison men’s soccer team garnered five first-place votes and 61 points to edge UNC Wilmington for the top spot in the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason men’s soccer poll, the league announced Thursday.
In addition to being picked to repeat as CAA champions, the Dukes put four players on the league’s preseason team — senior midfielder Manuel Ferriol (Midfielder of the Year), TJ Bush (Goalkeeper of the Year) along with Fernando Casero and Tom Judge.
Ferriol led the Dukes in 2018 with 23 points, scored nine goals and collected five assists and was named to the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. Bush started and played in all 23 matches last season, posting a 15-5-3 record.
After UNCW in the poll, Hofstra was tabbed for third and William & Mary fourth with Delaware rounding out the top five.
The Dukes (15-5-3, 6-2-0 CAA last year), who advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals a year ago, open the season Aug. 30 at Florida Atlantic.
