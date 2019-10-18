HARRISONBURG — M’Kaela White slapped down a match-high 16 kills and Briley Brind’Amour added 11 as James Madison picked up a 25-23, 28-26, 26-24 Colonial Athletic Association volleyball win over Northeastern on Friday.
Savannah Marshall chipped in 14 digs for the Dukes (11-6, 5-2 CAA).
In other local sports Friday:
College VolleyballEastern Mennonite 3, Randolph 2: In Lynchburg, Wilson Memorial graduate Hannah Johnson led the Eastern Mennonite rally with 18 kills, four aces and 23 digs as the Royals picked up a 12-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Randolph.
EMU is now 11-10 overall and 4-6 in the ODAC.
Field HockeyBridgewater College 8, Ferrum 0: In Bridgewater, Courtney Cooke and Kelsey Hicks each notched hat tricks as Bridgewater College routed Ferrum 8-0 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
The Eagles (4-10, 2-2 ODAC) got two tallies from Karinne Moyer and goalies Ali Bishop and Brooke Hamm combined for the shutout.
— DN-Sports Desk
