HARRISONBURG — A Nov. 13 home contest against Maryland, a No. 3 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, highlighted James Madison’s 11-game non-conference women’s basketball schedule announced Friday by JMU.
The Dukes, coming off their Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title, open the campaign Nov. 6 by hosting Longwood and head to Villanova on Nov. 9 before welcoming to the Terps to Harrisonburg.
The non-conference slate also includes home contests against St. John’s (Nov. 17), Liberty (Nov. 24) Delaware State (Dec. 17) and Robert Morris on Dec. 29.
The Dukes hit the road to play at Georgetown (Nov. 21), George Washington (Dec. 20) along with a trip to the Virginia Thanksgiving Tournament in Charlottesville where JMU will face host U.Va. (Nov. 29) and Central Florida (Dec. 1).
