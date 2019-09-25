HARRISONBURG — The boys are back in the polls.
A week after knocking then No. 1 Wake Forest, James Madison’s men’s soccer program returned to all three major NCAA soccer rankings this week for the first time since the preseason.
In all, JMU outscored its past three opponents 10-0 entering Tuesday’s game at Longwood, including the 1-0 victory against the top-ranked Demon Deacons. That was enough to push the Dukes from the land of receiving votes to No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, No. 22 in the College Soccer News poll and No. 19 according to Top Drawer Soccer.
Wake Forest remained in the Top 10 of all three polls following its first loss of the season, and while JMU players enjoyed a raucous celebration after beating the Deacs, the Dukes said they weren’t particularly concerned about the rankings one way or the other.
“To be honest, we don’t really look at it much,” JMU second-year coach Paul Zazenski said. “The rankings, to us, really only matter at the end of the season. So we didn’t even talk to the group about our rankings coming into the season. To start 0-2, was it disappointing to lose? Sure. But we didn’t say ‘oh, it’s unfortunate we fell out of the rankings,’ because we knew we were a good team.”
Still, it’s a nice bit of recognition for a team that was more or less written off nationally following a rough start to the season. After advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals last fall, JMU entered the season ranked in all three polls, including No. 11 in the CSN preseason version.
But despite bringing back some of the Colonial Athletic Association’s top players, including senior midfielder Manuel Ferriol and junior goalie TJ Bush, the Dukes were also working several freshmen into the playing rotation.
On a late August road trip to start the season, JMU lost back-to-back games to Florida Atlantic and Florida International; the later rescheduled and moved up a day to avoid Hurricane Dorian-related weather. FIU has since entered the national rankings and came in No. 16 in this week’s coaches’ poll.
The Dukes rebounded from the 0-2 start and have won six straight after a goal by Ferriol in the final minute gave JMU a 1-0 victory at Longwood on Tuesday night.
“We had a little bit of a rocky start, but the guys have great perseverance,” Bush said. “We always have belief in ourselves. We know we have the talent and believe we are the better side no matter what, even if the rest of the world doesn’t.”
JMU is looking at even more opportunities to prove itself as it gets deeper into the fall. The Dukes get back into CAA play Saturday against Drexel before another Top 25 match Oct. 2 against No. 13 Cal State Fullerton. JMU travels to Virginia on Oct. 16 and the Cavaliers are ranked in the Top 5 of all three polls, meaning the return to the polls could be fleeting or just the start of something.
“Veteran players understand it’s such a long season,” Zazenski said. “I knew they would rebound and they knew they could rebound and this has been an example of what we can do when we’re playing together. “
