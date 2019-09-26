HARRISONBURG — Over the years, changes to NCAA rules have taken some of the ceremonial luster off the first day of college basketball practice.
With the start date moved up and various official and unofficial offseason workout periods throughout the summer and fall, the days of schools across the country counting down the seconds for mid-October midnight madness are more or less over.
Still, Thursday afternoon as James Madison officially opened practice for the 2019-20 season, the smiles on players’ faces showed there is a certain level of excitement for the beginning of what the Dukes hope will be a breakthrough season in coach Louis Rowe’s fourth year in charge of his alma mater.
“Guys are ready for the season start, guys are excited. There was a lot of energy going through our preseason workouts,” junior guard Matt Lewis, a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick last season, said. “There’s a hype around it because practice starts today, but I feel like it’s just another day at the office. We’ve been going at it since the season ended, practically.”
JMU returns four starters from last season — guards Lewis, Darius Banks and Deshon Parker along with big man Dwight Wilson — along with junior reserve forward Zach Jacobs. But the start of practice will also mark the beginning of a process to work a large group of newcomers into the rotation.
“There’s excitement because it’s the first day of practice and the juice that’s involved it pretty cool,” Rowe said. “But then you want to maintain that excitement as well. There’s not really much of a break. The season ends and the postseason workouts begin. There’s a lot more time to be with the guys, but you have to be careful. You have to be cognizant of their bodies and their legs. You don’t want to wear them out.”
Redshirt freshman power forward Devon Flowers is expected to play a significant role this season after missing essentially all of 2018-19 with injury and a large group of true freshmen headlined by Virginia High School League state players of the year Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden will also compete for playing time.
But while the entire team has spent a lot of time on the court together over the past few months, this week the coaching gets a little more intense and players begin to have a real opportunity to establish themselves within the program.
With seven freshmen, counting Flowers, newcomers will certainly need to make a contribution as the Dukes try to improve on last year’s 14-19 record. But there’s also a sense that veterans are more prepared to lead after being counted on to provide key points and rebounds a year ago.
“Even though I’m a sophomore, I kind of feel like I’m a veteran,” said Parker, who made the CAA All-Rookie team last season. “We’ve got seven new guys so I’m kind of leading those guys around, but I’m only a sophomore so I still have more to learn from the coaches and stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.