HARRISONBURG — James Madison is heading toward a season with hope and expectations to improve on last year’s 14-19 record. JMU coach Louis Rowe knows one key to achieving that is staying healthy and fresh.
In recent years, changes to the NCAA calendar have made it so there’s not actually much time off during the offseason. With the official start of practice now in late September, a few weeks earlier than it previously was for decades, coaches strive to balance adequate preparation with a need to not overdo it early on.
“They get back on campus and they are right back at it, so you have to be careful,” Rowe said. “Guys have personal trainers so they are working out a lot now anyway. You have to be cognizant of their bodies and their legs, the recovery. You don’t want to wear them out.”
The Dukes stayed reasonably healthy last season with an exception of power forward Devon Flowers missing all but two games. Flowers is back as a redshirt freshman and expected to be a major contributor, but the staff has also been cautious not to put too much strain on his knee after surgery.
“We can be a lot deeper than we have been,” Rowe said. “But a lot of that is predicated on our young guys.”
Looking To The Future
With Antanee Pinkard the only senior on the JMU roster, the Dukes could potentially bring in just one or two recruits in the 2020 class.
But the Dukes have continued to hit the recruiting trail hard and have spent plenty of time evaluating younger players. Earlier in the week, Rowe was in Loudon County visiting Middleburg Academy, where he offered three players scholarships.
Jaden House and Isaiah Folkes, class of 2021 guards, have been on the radar for a while before JMU became the latest mid-major program to offer.
The Dukes also offered class of 2022 combo guard Cavan Reilly, becoming the first Division I program to do so.
According to the Middleburg staff, Reilly is one of the best 3-point shooters in the state and has the green light to let it fly from anywhere past halfcourt. He’s grown three inches to 6-3 from his freshman to sophomore year and still growing.
House is an explosive wing who has also recently received interest from Kansas while Folkes has been described as a scoring point guard in the Russell Westbrook mold.
Another Class of 2022 player who holds an offer from JMU, East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel, also recently made a splash after attending the Virginia Phenom 150 camp featuring some of the state’s top recruits. Nickel was named the MVP of the event, averaging 30 points per game.
Bell Rung Up As Video Coordinator
Recent JMU graduate Jeff Bell, who had been with the basktball program the past three seasons as a student manager will stay on with the Dukes as video coordinator.
The Poughkeepsie, N.Y., native steps into the role opened up when Eric Wagenlander was promoted to director of basketball operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.