BRIDGEWATER — A year ago, Bridgewater College coach Michael Clark joked about his Eagles being picked to finish last in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll.
There wasn’t much pressure, he said. If they were only expected to win one or two games, anything more was gravy. Clark took it in stride, but there were certainly some within the program willing to remind the naysayers of their predictions when Bridgewater finished second in the ODAC for 2018.
This time around nobody at the Jopson Athletic Complex is hiding their ambition. Picked second in the 2019 ODAC preseason poll behind defending champion Randolph-Macon, the Eagles think they can once again exceed the expectations.
“I think we still have the same mindset and the same expectations,” senior quarterback Jay Scroggins said. “Last year, a lot of people doubted us and picked us last. We finished second, and that’s OK, but we want to be first. We want to be on top and we’re still grinding to get to the top.”
Randolph-Macon, which used a three-point double-overtime victory against Bridgewater in Ashland last fall to secure the conference title, received eight first-place votes while BC received the other. Given what each team has returning, it’s hard to fault the Eagles for a championship-or-bust mentality.
The Yellow Jackets return Tre Frederick, who rushed for nearly 1,300 yards last season and will once again work behind a veteran offensive line and quarterback Burke Estes is also back to run the show.
But Bridgewater returns the ODAC’s most experienced quarterback in Scroggins along with leading rusher Demetrius Jalepes, who averaged more than 5 yards per carry last season, not to mention preseason All-American linebacker Re’Shaun Myers who leads a loaded defense.
With a senior-laden group, the Eagles realize this opportunity to compete for a conference championship and make Bridgewater’s return to the NCAA Divison III playoffs for the first time since 2005 has been some time in the making.
“A few years ago we really had to sit down as a team and decide ‘what’s our culture?’ We had to decide what we were going to be in a few years,” senior linebacker Gary Ramey, a team captain, said. “We had to figure out what we could establish for our future teams and those actions we took a few years ago are starting to come to fruition now. Coming into camp we all had the same goals.”
Entering his 25th season as the head coach at Bridgewater College, and now the winningest active college football coach in Virginia, Michael Clark has seen enough to recognize what his Eagles have heading into their opener against Gettysburg on Sept. 7.
The 2018 Eagles took some time to click, but after the double-overtime lost to Randolph-Macon, they finished with four straight victories. To achieve those goals, BC will need a faster start, but should be considered strong favorites in their first two ODAC games, Sept. 21 at Shenandoah and a week later against conference newcomer Southern Virginia.
“Two years ago we had a strong finish,” Clark said. “But then we didn’t back it up. There’s people out there who say, rightfully so, this should be a top end team in the ODAC. There’s responsibility that comes with that and my hope is our kids are ready to accept that.”
