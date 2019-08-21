BRIDGEWATER — Entering his 25th season as the head coach at Bridgewater College, and now the winningest active college football coach in Virginia, Michael Clark has seen enough to recognize what his Eagles have heading into their opener against Gettysburg on Sept. 7.
Offensively, Bridgewater has enough returning playmakers and some size up front to be much improved on that side of the ball. If the Eagles can stay relatively healthy, that is.
“We have a core group that is mature and made the right preparations and are ready to line up and play,” Clark said Wednesday after BC hit the midway point on its first full week of practice. "But we are just razor thin at critical positions and we’re not at a level where I can just pick somebody up on the waiver wire.”
Those areas of concern include tailback, where a thin roster has felt even slimmer with leading returning rusher Demetrues Jalepes, who gained 771 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground last season, has sat out so far nursing a hamstring injury.
That’s forced Clark and Co. to start moving some players over from the defensive side of the ball. But when Jalepes returns to full strength it should provide a major boost.
Depth across the offensive line, though, will remain a concern all season for the Eagles, as it does for many Division III programs.
“Offensive line, that’s always going to be the case,” Clark said. “That’s a coach's curse at any level, but certainly at the Division III level. If a guy has any kind of size he can be a preferred walk-on at schools he probably really doesn’t belong, but everybody deals with that.”
On the bright side for the Eagles, senior Jay Scroggins returns at quarterback, giving Bridgewater the most experienced signal caller in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. And despite some concerns about depth at wide receiver as well, Scroggins will have his best deep threat from a year ago, wideout Trey Stephens, who averaged 20.1 yards per catch in 2018 and scored five touchdowns.
And Scroggins, for his part, is comfortable behind the offensive line as it is currently constructed and thinks BC should be just fine if they stay healthy. That’s a head start from a year ago when the Eagles were shifting freshmen and tight ends to starting interior positions by Week 1 of the season.
“Last year we had two or three freshmen who wound up playing a big role in the offensive line,” Scroggins said. “This year we’re starting out really strong. They’ve gotten bigger and stronger over the summer and know the offense. It’s a more experienced group who know what we are trying to do and it shows on the offensive line.”
