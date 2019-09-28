BRIDGEWATER — Through four games, Bridgewater College hasn’t just won, it’s barely been threatened.
The Eagles impressive start to coach Michael Clark’s 25th season continued Saturday as Bridgewater welcomed Old Dominion Athletic Conference newcomer Southern Virginia to Jopson Athletic Complex only to send the Knights home with their first loss, a 40-6 shellacking.
Simply put, Bridgewater’s performance left little to be desired.
The offense, with more moving parts than a hay baler, was a well-oiled machine, scoring on each possession in the first half building a 40-3 lead in the third quarter before it ever had to punt.
Senior quarterback Jay Scroggins continued to be remarkably efficient, completing 11-of-16 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns without an interception before heading to the sidelines late in the third quarter. Running back Demetrius Jalepes had 167 yards of total offense and two scores.
“Right now I’m dancing with a good partner,” Clark said. “I’ve got a quarterback that plays at a high level and a running back that’s been tough to tackle. We can call a screen on third-and-18, really just trying to improve the field position when we punt the ball and that turns into a 70-yard touchdown play ... that’s good living.”
Defensively, the Eagles continued their dominance, keeping the Knights out of the end zone, and holding them to less than 300 yards and 4-of-17 on third down with half of the offense coming from standout running back Akiva Wedge, who rushed for 144 yards. But preseason All-American linebacker Re’Shaun Myers continued to live up to his billing with eight tackles and a pass batted into the air that became a Da’Sean Davis interception.
It helped Bridgewater win the turnover battle after Southern Virginia had produced nine takeaways in its first two games. The Eagles defense helped set up four scoring drives of 50 yards or less.
“Coach Clark definitely made that a big emphasis,” Myers said. “We wanted to give the offense a short field most of the time so we’ve been focusing on getting them a shorter field so that turnover was big.”
Senior all-purpose man Jarrod Denham go the Eagles (4-0, 2-0 ODAC) off to another hot start, returning the opening kickoff 94 yards for his fifth touchdown of the season. After a three-and-out for Southern Virginia (2-1, 1-1), a nine-play, 50-yard drive for Bridgewater ended with a Logan Weis field goal to put BC ahead 10-0.
Lighting in the area delayed the game for about an hour and 45 minutes midway through the first quarter and when play resumed it took a few minutes for the Eagles to get used to the wet turf and regain their previous momentum.
But after a Southern Virginia field goal accounted for the first first-half points of the season against the BC defense, Bridgewater answered with a pair of scoring drives sparked by big receptions out of the backfield by Jalepes to gain a commanding 20-3 lead four minutes into the second quarter.
Jalepes finished with 98 receiving yards after making 13 catches for 112 yards all of last season.
“It’s just another weapon that people have to study and watch on film and gameplan for,” Scroggins said. “It’s more that they have to focus on and that kid, Demetreus, he’s been amazing.”
From there the rout was, once again, on for the Eagles who added another passing touchdown from Scroggins and one on the ground for Jalepes to take a 30-point lead into the locker room at halftime. It continued a trend of first-half dominance for Bridgewater, which has outscored opponents 111-3 in the first two quarters of games this season.
Bridgewater is 4-0 for the first time since 2014 and heading into an off week before traveling to face arch rival Hampden-Sydney, which lost to Southern Virginia a week ago.
“The challenge for our kids will be is that we get to enjoy this and get a day off, but we have a bye week at a good time and a bad time,” Clark said. “It’s a bad time in that you don’t want to give up this momentum. It’s a bad time that we are razor thin at some critical spots right now and may be this next 10 days will give us a chance to get some people healthy.”
