SALEM — Bridgewater College volleyball remained undefeated.
Win No. 12 came with some sweat, though.
Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week Rachel Gaston booked another double-double, this time with a team-high 15 kills and squad-leading 26 digs, and Lisa O’Grady added 14 kills as the Eagles fought through for a 25-18, 25-11, 30-32, 22-25, 15-12 ODAC win over Roanoke on Wednesday.
The Eagles (12-0, 3-0 ODAC) also got 13 kills from Sarah Kerns and three aces from Taylor McNeely.
Roanoke (6-6, 0-2 ODAC) was led by Linsey Bailey, who supplied a match-best 17 kills in the loss.
In other local sports Wednesday:
College Volleyball
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Inside Yoder Arena, Wilson Memorial grad Hannah Johnson had nine kills and Amy Goodman added nine of her own, but Eastern Mennonite dropped a 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 Old Dominion Athletic Conference match to Virginia Wesleyan.
East Rockingham grad Tori Wigley dished out 12 assists for the Royals (7-3, 1-1 ODAC) and Carly Gingerich chipped in 15 helpers.
Men’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 3, Gallaudet 0: In Washington, Caleb Oakes scored unassisted in the fifth minute and keeper Ahmed Zaatar made three saves to make it stick as Eastern Mennonite beat Gallaudet 3-0 in non-conference action.
The Royals (3-5) also got goals from Troy Davis (unassisted, 60th minute) and Leiyan Kariuki (with an assist from Austen Smith) in the 71st minute to secure the victory.
Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 5, Southern Virginia 0: In Buena Vista, Skylar Hedgepeth and Lauren Hartzler each scored a pair of goals as Eastern Mennonite beat Southern Virginia 5-0 in non-conference action.
Goalies Arianna Nixon and Ann Ghally combined for the shutout with Cassie Sumpolec adding the other tally for the Royals 3-3.
