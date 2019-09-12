WINCHESTER — Former Buffalo Gap standout Emily Hanger had 10 kills and two blocks and Rachel Gaston added nine kills and nine digs as Bridgewater College remained unbeaten with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Shenandoah in Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball action in Winchester on Wednesday.
Jessica Bissmeyer added nine digs for the Eagles (8-0, 1-0 ODAC), Grace Hayes had eight digs and 30 assists and Madison Haynes also chipped in with five kills.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men’s Soccer
Bridgewater 2, Mary Baldwin 1: Luke Stubbs scored midway through the second overtime off an assist from Thomas White to lift Bridgewater to a thrilling 2-1 double-overtime win over Mary Baldwin.
White also had the other goal for the Eagles (2-4) in the win.
Hood 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Harrisonburg, Hood’s Clay Smith scored in the 92nd minute to lift his team to a 2-1 non-conference overtime win over Eastern Mennonite.
The Royals’ Jonas Beachey scored the equalizer in the 88th minute. EMU is now 2-4.
Women’s Soccer
McDaniel 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Westminster, Md., McDaniel scored in the 51st and 55th minutes to pull away for a 2-0 non-conference win over Eastern Mennonite.
The Royals (4-1) only got off two shot attempts from Haley Barnes and Laura Troyer while EMHS alum Leah Wenger had seven saves in net.
Field Hockey
McDaniel 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: Juliana Ghally had a goal, but that was all Eastern Mennonite could manage in a 2-1 non-conference loss to McDaniel in Harrisonburg.
Arianna Nixon finished with three saves in the loss for the Royals (2-2).
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.