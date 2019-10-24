BRIDGEWATER — It’s looking more and more like we’re heading toward the championship clash nearly everyone expected in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Bridgewater College and Randolph-Macon, the only two ODAC teams to appear in the national Top 25 poll this season, have made it to this point unscathed in conference play.
But the game between the Eagles and Yellow Jackets — a rematch of last year’s double-overtime thriller that gave Randolph-Macon the league title — is still a few weeks away and teams such as Washington & Lee and Emory & Henry may still have some say in the race.
The Wasps took down W&L on a last-second Hail Mary to lock them in a tie for third while Bridgewater must survive road test against each of them in the next two weeks before the Eagles get their shot at R-MC.
The ODAC race is taking shape, but there’s still plenty of intrigue in the works. Unless Bridgewater continues to beat everyone by five or six touchdowns, that is.
With that, here’s this week’s Daily News-Record ODAC Power Rankings:
1. Bridgewater (6-0, 4-0 ODAC)Now nationally ranked at No. 25 in the latest Division III coaches’ poll, the Eagles have beaten ODAC opponents by a combined score of 179-40, and Shenandoah put up close to half of those points after Bridgewater had put that game out of reach with a 35-0 start. Simply put, BC has been crushing opponents, but it presumably will get more challenging in the next three weeks. If Bridgewater can keep it up a long-awaited return to the postseason is within reach thanks to remarkable balance between the offense and defense and some huge plays on special teams.
NEXT: Saturday at Washington & Lee
2. Randolph-Macon (6-1, 5-0)The Yellow Jackets took care of business with a 20-point victory against Southern Virginia heading into the bye week. Randolph-Macon enjoyed a pair of interceptions returns for touchdowns in building the lead over the Knights and the running game continues to impress as the Jackets have reeled off six straight victories since losing the season opener to Johns Hopkins. R-MC actually has a half-game lead on Bridgewater in the standings, but the Jackets also have some of their more challenging games coming up.
NEXT: Nov. 2 vs. Washington & Lee
3. Emory & Henry (4-2, 3-1)It’s safe to call the Wasps the surprise team in the ODAC at this point. After knocking off a Washington & Lee squad that came in on a roll, Emory & Henry is right in the conference title hunt as its offense continues to thrive. Wide receiver Derrick Yates might be the league’s most impressive offensive weapon, leading Emory & Henry to four straight victories.
NEXT: Saturday at Shenandoah
4. Washington & Lee (4-2, 3-1)The Generals are coming off a heartbreaker after blowing a lead in the last-second loss to Emory & Henry, but they have a tremendous opportunity to get right back in the championship hunt with undefeated Bridgewater coming to town. Washington & Lee once again has a solid running attack, but what’s led to an overall improvement for the Generals this season has been a passing game to balance it out. Montgomery Owen now has four straight games with 100 or more receiving yards.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Bridgewater
5. Shenandoah (4-2, 2-2)Given the fact the Wasps only two losses are to Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon, one could make an argument for putting Shenandoah in the league’s second tier along with Emory & Henry and Washington & Lee. Shenandoah is a better defensive team this season Ben Agostino is beginning to get the job done at quarterback. It won’t be a huge surprise if the Wasps give Emory & Henry all it can handle.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Emory & Henry
6. Ferrum (2-4, 1-5)Injuries have not been kind to the Panthers, who have played tough conference games without their top running back and quarterback. Even so, Saturday’s destruction at the hands of Bridgewater was not pretty and Ferrum needs to figure out a way to get back on track. This weekend’s game against ODAC newcomer Southern Virginia isn’t a gimme, but it’s a winnable one for a squad that needs a victory.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Southern Virginia
7. Southern Virginia (2-4, 1-4)Since opening the season 2-0, it’s been a tough road for Southern Virginia in its first season as an ODAC football member. The Knights didn’t get blown off the field against Randolph-Macon last weekend, but two interceptions turned into R-MC touchdowns and the abilities of the conference’s leading rusher, Akiva Wedge, are going to waste. Saturday presents an opportunity to turn it around.
NEXT: Saturday at FERRUM
8. Guilford (1-5, 0-4)It’s been tough losing four straight for the Quakers even though they’ve been relatively competitive against some good teams. After a week off, Guilford is looking at its best opportunity for an ODAC victory with Hampden-Sydney coming to town. Derrien Phillips gets his shot at quarterback as the Quakers try to keep the passing game humming.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Hampden-Sydney
9. Hampden-Sydney (1-6, 0-5)Switching to Austin Murphy at quarterback didn’t completely solve the Tigers’ turnover issues as Clay Vick’s replacement threw a pair of interceptions to go along with two touchdowns. That didn’t help Hampden-Sydney on the way to a close loss to Shenandoah, but perhaps better days are ahead in what has been a tremendously disappointing season for the Tigers so far.
NEXT: Saturday at Guilford
