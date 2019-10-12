HARRISONBURG – The fourth quarter belonged to James Madison’s defense and true freshman running back Latrele Palmer.
“We put Latrele in and it gave us a little shot in the arm,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said.
All eight of Palmer’s carries including his 69-yard touchdown run to put his team ahead by two scores came in the final 15 minutes to help JMU pull away from Villanova on Saturday.
And the difference in running back depth between the two sides played a crucial role in the outcome.
Palmer became the third Dukes running back – joining Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese – in the last four weeks to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game with 103 yards while averaging 12.9 yards per carry in the fourth quarter.
He was one of four running backs along with Agyei-Obese, Hamilton and Solomon Vanhorse to see action against Villanova.
Palmer’s sprint for a score came on the heels of a missed field goal for Villanova and split the four turnovers JMU forced in the final quarter in half. John Daka’s forced fumble and MJ Hampton’s interception came prior to Palmer’s touchdown, and interceptions for Rashad Robinson and Adam Smith came afterward.
“He’s the fourth back that got in the game and he snaps one off,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “They’re pretty deep at that position it looks like.”
Villanova, which was without its starting running back Justin Covington, who missed the game with a lower leg injury, didn’t have the replacements to compliment the strong passing game the Wildcats had Saturday.
Daka ripped the ball away from Villanova freshman running back TD Ayo-Durojaiye to open the final stanza and then Madison’s offense turned it into a game-tying touchdown when quarterback Ben DiNucci found wide receiver Brandon Polk for a score.
Three running backs for Villanova combined for just 44 rushing yards on 29 carries against the Dukes.
“Whenever you lose a guy like Covington, who not only is leading the CAA, but the country in rushing,” Ferrante said, “that’s going to be a big loss. But our young guys did a great job and I thought they ran hard.
“… So we had two freshmen running backs and that’s all we had to rotate through for today and hopefully we’ll get a couple of guys to help us out at that position, because in this league two is not enough. They ran four.”
Both Vanhorse and Hamilton hauled in catches they converted for first downs and Agyei-Obese was JMU’s leading rusher until Palmer came into the game and took it over.
“Coach always told me to be ready, because anything could happen,” Palmer said. “I guess it was my turn and I showed them what I could do.”
Cignetti added Palmer as the third running back in the 2019 recruiting class this past offseason because the coach felt two in the class weren't enough.
*****
- Villanova entered Saturday with the nation’s third-longest winning streak behind North Dakota State and Princeton. The Wildcats had won seven straight dating back to last season until Saturday.
- Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci out-dueled Wildcats quarterback Daniel Smith even though Smith had more yards and long completions. Smith finished with 387 yards and three touchdowns, but threw three fourth-quarter interceptions while DiNucci threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Of DiNucci’s play, Cignetti said: “Great competitor. Ben really competes and lays his heart out on the field. He’s got great escape-ability and he’s been very accurate.”
- Cornerback Rashad Robinson’s interception was the 12th interception of his career, tying him for sixth all-time in JMU history with Dean Marlowe.
- Defensive end John Daka finished Saturday with nine tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Fellow defensive end Ron’Dell Carter also had a sack, but said he knew Daka was locked in before the game. “Daka is not a big talker,” Carter said. “It’s crazy because he doesn’t talk to anyone before the game. He puts his headphones in and he tunes everything out. He’s been like that ever since I met him. He’s never been a big talker, but when game day comes, he just turns on the switch.”
- With its depth at running back, JMU listed Austin Douglas as a defensive back prior to kickoff. The Dukes were without cornerback Wesley McCormick on Saturday, who missed the game after being in injured in the second half of last week’s win at Stony Brook.
- JMU has now won five straight over the Wildcats and are 17-11 all-time against Villanova.
- The Dukes beat a Top 5 opponent for the 16th time in school history with its win Saturday.
