HARRISONBURG – There were many more positive plays than negative ones for Ben DiNucci in James Madison’s loss to West Virginia this past Saturday.
His lone turnover just came at a bad time – DiNucci was intercepted with about 10 minutes left in the game.
“He was under duress in the second half a little bit,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “In our pass pro, we started to lose the one-on-one battles and we had some critical missed assignments on pass protection. And there were two or three times where he wasn’t maybe looking where he should’ve been looking in the pass game.
“We’ve got to get that cleaned up, and really on the interception that should’ve been a 15-yard gain, but we weren’t looking where we should’ve looked, so we’ve got to clean up the negative plays, but in terms of a guy who competes, he played with a lot of heart and made a lot of plays.”
DiNucci completed seven of his first eight throws in his first time operating within Cignetti’s and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery’s system. DiNucci finished the day 13-of-20 for 156 yards. Despite taking four sacks, he also had 36 rushing yards and a game-long 22-yard run.
“I thought he competed really hard,” Cignetti said. “He made a lot of plays not only with his arms, but with his legs also.”
*****
- Cignetti said he thought his players gave great effort and were poised in the loss Saturday to West Virginia.
- The first-year coach added the Dukes need to correct their special teams mistakes. Punt returner D’Angelo Amos muffed a punt and JMU also had a field goal blocked in Saturday’s loss. “We dropped the first punt of the game and it really wasn’t a very good decision to try to field the punt. … And the blocked field goal was very disappointing to me because our field goal [team] has been excellent in camp and our kicker has been great. On the right side, the right guard and right tackle, we didn’t do the right thing and that was disappointing,” Cignetti said.
- Cignetti said he was encouraged with his defense’s effort beyond the fact that the unit yielded only 34 rushing yards to West Virginia. “We didn’t have that many missed [assignments] on defense,” he said. One of the few mistakes were made on the fourth-quarter touchdown pass from West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall to wide receiver Tevin Bush. Cignetti said JMU changed calls when West Virginia lined up with a different personnel grouping, but that the boundary cornerback never got the call.
- When asked about how he’ll divide carries between running backs after using four this past Saturday, Cignetti said he’ll typically go with the hot hand.
