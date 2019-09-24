HARRISONBURG — James Madison volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher knew she was throwing a group of freshmen right into the fire with a tough non-conference schedule, one that opened against preseason Top-25 opponent Washington State.
The early result was a three losses in the Dukes' first four matches, but as the youngsters have come into their own JMU has improved to 6-4 heading into Colonial Athletic Association play with the conference opener Thursday against UNC Wilmington.
"It's huge. It shows us some areas we need to improve," Steinbrecher said of the schedule that featured multiple teams with serious NCAA tournament aspirations. "Most importantly it gets us ready for our goal to win the conference and make the NCAA tournament."
JMU has, as expected, relied heavily on senior trio M'Kaela White, Sarah Martin and Briley Brind'Amour, but first-year players Sophia Davis and Danielle Nathan have been big contributors early on.
In particular, Davis has gotten her career off to a sensational start, leading the Dukes with 90 kills and 35 blocks through 10 matches.
"She hits from behind the setter off one foot, which is the hardest attack to defend in volleyball and she's very good at it," Steinbrecher said. "She's really dominated for us offensively."
Field Hockey Celebration
Another JMU program that certainly challenged itself in the early going was the Dukes field hockey team, which is just 3-4 but with three of those losses coming to ranked opponents.
JMU added a victory against No. 22 Old Dominion last week, heading into another tough slate this week. The Dukes play at No. 5 Virginia today before hosting top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday.
The Dukes hope the ODU win can build some momentum.
"Any win is a huge win," JMU coach Christy Morgan said. "With a young team, you just need momentum. It was about the style of play, it was a very connected style. There was full engagement from everyone. ODU is a good team, we neutralized them and took advantage and I am happy about that."
The UNC game will have some special significance as 2019 marks the 25th anniversary of JMU's 1994 national championship, which culminated with a 2-1 victory against the Tar Heels.
Coming Up Huge
JMU women's soccer goalie Hannah McShea was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week, and with good reason after stopping five shots in a 1-0 victory at LSU.
The Dukes managed the victory in SEC country despite getting outshot by the Tigers 18-6.
