HARRISONBURG – Consecutive series gave Mike Greene the chance to do something not many get to do.
“It’s great to go out there to have an impact on both sides of the ball,” the James Madison junior defensive tackle said after the Dukes’ 63-12 win over Morgan State.
Within five plays —including a point-after try and a kickoff — Greene experienced the euphoria of celebrating a touchdown on offense and recording a sack to force a punt on defense.
Greene and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter were inserted into JMU’s offensive goal-line set as extra blockers. They were used as tight ends. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese scored on a 1-yard run behind the pair of defensive linemen.
Greene said he had previous offensive experience, having played center at Highland Springs High School.
“I’m not used to getting stopped on the goal line,” first-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “I saw enough of that last week when we went three tight ends and got stuffed.
“But we added Ron’Dell and Mike Greene to that package and in this particular game it was one play, but that package will expand and we’ll throw to those guys and do different things.”
The idea is that those two can help Madison gain tough yards when it needs to.
On the consequent possession, Greene’s sack of DeAndre Harris set Morgan State back six yards to force a three-and-out.
“Getting the sack is like one of the best feelings playing defense,” Greene said. “In the play, he just came right into me. We did a little stunt and he was right in my hands. I had to get him down for the sack.”
