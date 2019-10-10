BRIDGEWATER – After an uneven non-conference season across the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, teams have settled into league play and a potentially thrilling race is shaping up with some of the traditional powers off to hot starts.
While Bridgewater College prepares for a rivalry game coming off a bye week, the Eagles are the only team left with an overall undefeated record, but Randolph-Macon and Washington & Lee have joined them with perfect records in ODAC play.
While some teams have been doing just enough to win and others have crushed opponents on a regular basis, the league standings are beginning to sort into tiers with Bridgewater, defending champ Randolph-Macon and Washington & Lee at the top. Shenandoah, with a loss to BC, looks to be a step below while there’s still plenty to learn about some of the others around the conference.
With that, here’s this week’s Daily News-Record ODAC Power Rankings:
1. Bridgewater College (4-0, 2-0 ODAC)
The Eagles had the week off, but the body of work hasn’t gotten any less impressive. Bridgewater has put each game it has played essentially out of reach by halftime and has been remarkably effective on both sides of the ball. Against Southern Virginia, the special teams also got involved with a 94-yard opening kickoff from Jarrod Denham. As BC gets back to work and prepares for a rivalry game at Hampden-Sydney, the Eagles should once again be big favorites.
NEXT: Saturday at Hampden-Sydney
2. Randolph-Macon (4-1, 3-0)
The Yellow Jackets certainly aren’t blowing anybody away with the scores of their games, but since a season-opening loss to a very good Johns Hopkins team, RM-C has just kept on winning. Over the weekend, it was a 13-point decision against a Guilford team that has been struggling, but a win is a win. Tre Frederick still hasn’t quite been his record-setting self, carrying the ball for the Jackets and finished with 52 yards on the ground.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Shenandoah
3. Washington & Lee (4-1, 3-0)
The Generals defense smothered Ferrum over the weekend, limiting the Panthers to just 177 yards and stopping them on all 11 third-down attempts in a 30-10 victory. Coby Kirkland continues to emerge at running back for Washington & Lee, which has now won four straight and could really make a case for the No. 2 spot in these rankings. The Generals have a week off to continue to work on what has become a quite balanced offensive attack.
NEXT: Oct. 19 at Emory & Henry
4. Shenandoah (3-1, 2-1)
The Hornets seem to have settled on Ben Agostino at quarterback and he responded by earning ODAC Offensive Player of the Week honors with 509 yards and six touchdowns through the air in a blowout victory against Southern Virginia. Shenandoah’s defense also continued its solid play as the Hornets have gotten into the mix after opening ODAC play with a loss.
NEXT: Saturday at Randolph-Macon
5. Emory & Henry (2-2, 1-1)
The Wasps make a climb this week after absolutely pounding Hampden-Sydney to get back to .500 with its first ODAC victory of the season. Derrick Yates had an incredible 265 receiving yards and three touchdown catches as the Emory & Henry passing game continued to improve.
NEXT: Saturday at Southern Virginia
6. Southern Virginia (2-2, 1-1)
The Knights may be coming back down to earth a bit after a hot start. Southern Virginia came into the ODAC as a newcomer and was picked to finish last, but opened league play with a surprising victory against Hampden-Sydney. That win looks a bit less impressive as the weeks go on, but the Knights have another opportunity to prove itself this week.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Emory & Henry
7. Ferrum (1-3, 0-2)
The Panthers took it on the chin against Washington & Lee, and despite having a veteran running back in Brian Mann, are struggling on offense and still looking for their first victory in ODAC play. An upcoming game against Guilford may be an opportunity to for Ferrum to get back on track.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Guilford
8. Guilford (1-4, 0-3)
The Quakers would certainly like to get beyond moral victories at this point, but at the same time, Guilford has to look at its game against Randolph-Macon as an encouraging step. Guilford turned to Derrien Phillips at quarterback for his first start and he proved to be an effective dual-threat.
NEXT: Saturday at Guilford
9. Hampden-Sydney (1-4, 0-3)
Almost all you can say about the Tigers thus far is it has been a disappointing start. Hampden-Sydney was simply crushed last weekend against Emory & Henry and it has been a rough start for the Tigers offensively. Quarterback Clay Vick continued to struggle with turnovers, but if that can change for the Tigers they may have a shot to compete.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Bridgewater
