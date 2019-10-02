BRIDGEWATER — Some traditional powers have started to rise to the top as we approach the halfway point in the season for Old Dominion Athletic Conference football, and most teams have a couple of conference games under their belt.
But there’s still plenty to learn about the teams as the biggest matchups of the year are still down the road. But for now, Bridgewater College continues to be the top team as the conference’s only unbeaten remaining and the one ODAC team threatening to climb into the national Top 25 polls if it can continue to win.
“I think the good thing about our group right now is they understand we haven’t been perfect,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “They have been coming in ready to watch film and see what they can learn and improve on. That is what it is going to take to get where we want to go.”
The Eagles may be the only team without a loss, but other teams around the conference seem to be picking up steam after early setbacks. That includes Randolph-Macon, the preseason ODAC favorite, which cruised to a three-touchdown win over the weekend and Washington & Lee, which seems to be finding its stride offensively.
With that, here's the Daily News-Record's ODAC football power rankings after Week 4.
1. Bridgewater College (4-0, 2-0 ODAC)
The Eagles stayed perfect with a dominant 40-6 victory against previously unbeaten Southern Virginia. BC's defense continues to smother the opposition with linebackers Re'Shaun Myers and Gary Ramey Jr. both making ODAC Player of the Year cases so far. Offensively Bridgewater hasn't made any mistakes while putting together drives that crush the opposition's hopes.
NEXT: Oct. 12 at Hampden-Sydney.
2. Randolph-Macon (3-1, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets looked more like what was expected from the defending conference champs in easily taking care of Ferrum. Tre Frederick is still looking to really break loose for R-MC, but the league's all-time leading rusher added 77 yards to his total and Presley Egbers was solid getting the start at quarterback.
NEXT: Saturday at Guilford.
3. Washington & Lee (3-1, 2-0)
Washington & Lee was crushed in the opener, but has been rolling since, including putting up 521 yards of total offense against Hampden-Sydney over the weekend. Quarterback Jack Pollard accounted for more than 300 of those yards, getting it done through the air and on the ground.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Ferrum.
4. Southern Virginia (2-1, 1-1)
Bridgewater was simply too much for the Knights on Saturday, but the ODAC newcomers are still off to a surprisingly good start. In a conference full of outstanding running backs Akiva Wedge has made a case he might be the best, going over 100 yards rushing again against the Eagles.
NEXT: Saturday at Shenandoah
5. Shenandoah (2-1, 1-1)
The Hornets make the biggest jump of the week with their second victory of the season, cruising past Guilford on the road. It’s hard to know just what to make of Shenandoah as it works to settle its quarterback situation, but Ben Agostino seems to be settling into the No. 1 role and the Hornets have really only played one bad half this season, falling behind 35-0 against Bridgewater. We’ll learn more as they face another team whose only loss is to No. 1 Bridgewater.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Southern Virginia.
6. Ferrum (1-2, 0-1)
Brian Mann continues to run the ball well for the Panthers, gaining 83 yards on the ground against Randolph-Macon and he’s also proven to be a threat catching the ball. But Ferrum must figure out a way to get more stops on defense or it could continue to struggle as it gets deeper into ODAC play.
NEXT: Saturday at Washington & Lee
7. Emory & Henry (1-2, 0-1)
The Wasps got in the victory column, taking it to Bluefield with quarterback Hunter Taylor throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for one. He still struggles a bit with interceptions, but Emory & Henry seems like a team that could cause some problems for teams as it gets deeper into ODAC play.
NEXT: Saturday vs Hampden-Sydney
8. Hampden-Sydney (1-3, 0-2)
A case could be made for Hampden-Sydney as the most disappointing team in the ODAC to this point. The Tigers were dominated by Washington & Lee in the second half Saturday and couldn’t make up for mistakes in what was a fantastic game from running back Kaleb Smith catching the ball.
NEXT: Saturday at Emory & Henry
9. Guilford (1-3, 0-2)
The Quakers got a better defensive effort last week against Shenandoah, but the offensive struggles continued as Guilford only managed seven points. Alex Manley threw for 263 yards, but couldn’t get a lot going on the ground.
NEXT: Saturday vs Randolph-Macon
