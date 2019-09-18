HARRISONBURG — And down go the Demon Deacons.
James Madison came up with a 1-0 victory against Wake Forest, ranked No. 1 in all three major polls, to make it four straight victories for the Dukes. JMU senior midfielder Manuel Ferriol scored on a free kick nearly 52 minutes into the game to give Madison the victory.
An announced crowd of 1,453, was still filing in more than midway through the opening period with surrounding parking lots full and students making the trek from nearby apartment complexes.
“Tonight was the best environment we’ve ever had at James Madison since I’ve been here,” JMU coach Paul Zazenski said. “To get a result for the people who maybe don’t watch soccer or don’t know anything about it, I think we gave them something to come back for and that’s exciting.”
It was JMU’s first victory against a top-ranked opponent since beating North Carolina at home in 2012 and it makes Zazenski a perfect 3-0 against ACC competition since taking over the program last season.
The first half was mostly dominated by the defenses — JMU (4-2) had posted shutouts in two of its past three games coming in while Wake had allowed just two goals all season before arriving in Harrisonburg.
The crowd nearly erupted when a shot by the Dukes’ Manuel Ferriol grazed the cross bar, but they had to settle for a scoreless tie at halftime.
But JMU began putting serious pressure on the Demon Deacons (5-1) as the second half began, controlling the possession before Ferriol’s free kick got over the arms of Wake Forest goalie Andrew Pannenberg.
“This crowd was magic today,” Ferriol said. “I wouldn’t trade that feeling for anything in the world. It’s amazing.”
But Pennenberg lived up to his reputation as one of the nation’s best in goal, coming up with a pair of huge saves in the ensuing minutes, then stopping a penalty kick from Ferriol 61 minutes in as JMU failed to extend the lead despite getting behind the Wake defense.
But JMU’s TJ Bush, the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason goalie of the year, was just as impressive, making seven saves, and coming up with a stop on penalty shot from Wake’s Bruno Lapa to shut down the Deacs best chance at a goal.
“It means the world to us,” Bush said. “Them coming to our home field in the first place is a huge thing for JMU’s men’s soccer program in general. But obviously to take it to them and get a result against them is amazing and you can’t ask for anything better.”
